Why the fourth wave of Covid arrived only in Europe (or almost)

Why is Europe again the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic despite vaccines? According to experts, “the Delta variant is more contagious and the precautions we were used to are not strictly observed. Now the epidemic is led by the unvaccinated ”.

Europe is again the global epicenter of the pandemic COVID-19. Eastern countries are grappling with pressure on hospitals that has never been seen since the beginning of the health emergency, Austria has decided to return to lockdown and from February will introduce compulsory vaccination while in Germany the situation “is dramatic”. Still, Ireland introduced a midnight curfew in the hospitality sector earlier this week, despite having one of the best vaccination rates in Europe and also Portugal, the envy of the continent, where the 87% of the total population, the government is considering new measures as infections increase. What does all this mean? He explained it Charles Bangham, immunologist from Imperial College London in London at the Cnn: the vaccines they work, and even well, but by themselves they cannot stop the spread of the virus.

Because vaccines alone are not enough to stop the virus

The vaccine “continues to provide excellent protection: immunity against severe disease and death is very well maintained even months after the end of the vaccine cycle,” said Bangham. “But we know that the Delta variant it is much more contagious – he added -. At the same time, there have been changes in society and behavior and in many countries some precautions, like the masks and the spacing, they are observed less strictly. ”In essence, he echoed Ralf Reintjes, Professor of epidemiology and public health surveillance at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany, “vaccinations help. They are a milestone in the process of stopping the spread of the virus. But they are not strong enough on their own.”

The example of Ireland

Experts take as an example of everything that is going on in Ireland: this is one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate in all of Europe, 89.1% of people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, but a few days ago the government imposed the curfew at midnight in bars, restaurants and discos to stop a new wave of cases and hospitalizations. But this shouldn’t come as a surprise, scholars say, because even small pockets of unvaccinated people can promote transmission. Of Ireland’s 5 million inhabitants, around one million are still unprotected. “What we have now is a ‘unvaccinated epidemic: About 10% of our population over 12 is not vaccinated and that’s where the virus is hitting, predictably, “he said. Sam McConkey, head of International Health and Tropical Medicine, department of RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin. McConkey noted that most children are unvaccinated, that elderly and vulnerable people with comorbidities can still suffer from severe forms of the disease, and that asymptomatic and healthy people continue to contract and transmit the virus. “The combination of these four or five things has meant our hospitals are filling up again,” he said.

Objective: to reach 90% of the vaccinated population

Even though many European countries have reached 60% immunized vaccinated population, more needs to be done. Again according to the experts heard by Cnn, the difference between vaccination rates of 60, 70% and 80% is huge, as each extra percentage further isolates the virus and relieves the pressure on hospitals. McConkey said that given the transmissibility of the current Delta variant, no country can truly consider itself “highly vaccinated” and that until they immunize 90% of their total population, unvaccinated people could continue to drive viral transmission. Thus, although vaccines are arguably the most important tool in fighting the virus, they cannot be expected to eliminate transmission on their own.

“The new viral variants are inherently more infectious than the old strains,” said McConkey, who in addition to his research works as a consultant at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Vaccines continue to dramatically reduce the likelihood of serious illness and death, he noted, and have therefore changed the makeup of those in need of care in intensive care units. There are far fewer hospitalizations than in previous waves and “now they are mostly unvaccinated young people or very old people. The important thing is to continue to follow the anti-contagion measures we were used to but which in many countries, also for the tiredness due to the pandemic, they are not being strictly respected “.