Why the Harry Potter saga would remain in the HBO catalog in Latin America

The movies of Harry Potter They are, without a doubt, one of the most successful in recent years. The absolute success of the books was replicated by the movies, which boosted the brand to unimaginable levels, and even brought fame to a large number of actors, who started the first movies as children and today are top-level adult actors, What Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson.

A few days ago, news shook his fans, as it was reported that the saga would no longer be available on the platform. hbo max. This generated a great surprise, since the film was one of the great bets of this streaming service. Shortly after being released in the US, Harry Potter passed into the hands of another service, Peacock, although a few months later HBO he returned to take over the rights to the magician’s saga.

Young Radcliffe and Felton, during the second film

But there was a glimmer of hope for fans in some parts of the world, as the news was confirmed only for titles offered in the US. In Latin America the news made noise, but apparently, you can continue to see the history of Hogwarts and his students. And it does not seem to be a very complicated decision, since the films of Harry Potter they have been in the Top 10 most watched movies every month. For example, this last month, July, according to the Flix Patrol site that gathers statistics from all platforms, places The Philosopher’s Stone (the first installment) as the fifth most watched film in Argentina and Mexico and the third in Brazil, the 3 countries most populated in that sector of the continent.

It basically doesn’t seem very smart to put out a movie that works, plus the spin-off as well Fantastic Animals is also part of the platform’s catalogand also one of the subscribers’ favourites, also ranking among the top positions in this ranking.

As of August 31, subscribers to the service of HBO in the United States will not be able to enjoy Harry Potter anymore and his peers, but for now, and as long as enthusiasm is maintained, Latin America will not suffer this loss in its catalogue.

