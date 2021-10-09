Why the internet is full of Leonardo Di Caprio memes ⋆ News

Posted on: 09-10-2021 10:10 , Last update: 09-10-2021 10:12

The title question deserves an in-depth answer, and that’s what we’ll try to do in this article. We are not even the only ones who have asked ourselves, in fact, but what we will do here is show you the most popular memes of the American actor, born November 11, 1974, who became famous as a global actor after starting in the prolific 80s advertising world.

American actor extremely popular also in Italy, but also film producer and convinced environmentalist. DiCaprio has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and three Golden Globes. As of 2019, his films have grossed over 7.2 billion dollars.

Many films played by the actor to date: The wolf of Wall Street, Django Unchained, Inception, Catch me, Shutter Island, to name but a few. It is also amazing how many memes have been made with his face, making him perhaps one of the Holywood actors most object of this practice ever. We do not know why, frankly: it is possible that it depends on an expressive face, perhaps more than the average, or on the multiplicity of different characters that he has been able to interpret. Of course, if today we were looking for a “meme par excellence” we would almost certainly find it among the animated GIFs and the frames of his films.

So let’s go see a review of the best memes with Leo Di Caprio protagonist, commenting on them for each one and trying to frame the context.

Di Caprio won an Oscar in 2016, with the interpretation mem-orabile (and mem-able) of Revenant by Inarritu. Before that, there have been numerous nominations, never any victories. The reviled “people of the web” noticed it, and noticed thedisappointed expression at every Oscar ceremony he didn’t win (someone called the meme “Poor Leo“). As for example in this sequence of the ceremony:

Fortunately, the story told a turnaround, as we have seen, and finally the Oscar arrived.

In Tarantino’s film Django Unchained , then, Di Caprio plays a particularly despicable character, that is Monsieur Calvin J. Candie, also very racist and in the role of which, apparently, the actor felt uncomfortable. It was the director who convinced him not to give up the basic cynicism of interpretation, thus proposing a character in his own way memorable that we all remember from memes like this:

Still in the “Tarantinian” territory, we find the Di Caprio meme pointing to someone, specifically within Once upon a time there was Holywood.

The toast meme is another meme cited on the web, especially to celebrate an event or “set a tone”, possibly even in an ironic way. Here, perhaps the innate self-irony in his characters is one of the most typical traits that explain his depopulation on the web, to date. And of course let’s talk about this:

We then have a meme linked to Try to catch me, the Spielberg film in which the actor plays Frank Abagnale Jr.

The Angry Di Caprio meme, then, is another classic on social media, this time taken from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Needless to say, most of the memes come out of this film, at this point, to underline various moods of the series “we have money to burn“To invest them in something we really like or are particularly interested in,”ironic applause“,”if I could” and so on.

In short, there is something for all tastes, and for any mood, at the end. We hope you enjoyed this roundup, by the way.

Perhaps this is what makes the issue viral and fun, exalting the actor’s talents to the nth degree – given that rarely has an actor been able to interpret characters and situations so different from each other with a lot of expressiveness and credibility. And we hope to have some, one might say, more and more.



