Why the ‘Knives Out’ Soundtrack Is a Perfect Fit for Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery

The 2019 Rian Johnson Murder Mystery Soundtrack, knives out, is as tense as the plot of the movie. The film’s music had to perfectly match the twists and turns that plague Harlan Thrombey’s family as they uncover his killer.

There are so many complex characters, and any one of them could be the killer. Composer Nathan Johnson, Rian’s cousin, successfully combined musical motifs with her personalities. He also made the score as biting and sharp as the film’s title. The result was an often jarring film that kept you on your toes.

