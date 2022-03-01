Why the ‘Knives Out’ Soundtrack Is a Perfect Fit for Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery

The 2019 Rian Johnson Murder Mystery Soundtrack, knives out, is as tense as the plot of the movie. The film’s music had to perfectly match the twists and turns that plague Harlan Thrombey’s family as they uncover his killer.

There are so many complex characters, and any one of them could be the killer. Composer Nathan Johnson, Rian’s cousin, successfully combined musical motifs with her personalities. He also made the score as biting and sharp as the film’s title. The result was an often jarring film that kept you on your toes.

How Rian Johnson Pitched ‘Knives Out’ to Nathan Johnson

In an interview with Collider, Nathan explained how the Star Wars the director initially proposed knives out.

“Well, he told me a long time ago,” Nathan said. “It was kind of the germ of an idea, and he basically described the opening scene to me. He told me: ‘Let’s start the movie like this’.

“It’s just going to be music, and it’s going to be like this three-minute opening sequence where we set up the whole chessboard and then proceed to tear it all down. This was years and years ago, so it was one of those ideas where I couldn’t wait for this movie to happen.”

Nathan said that he started thinking about certain pieces of the soundtrack of knives out.

“Over the years, every once in a while I’d write something and think, ‘Oh, this could be good for knives out.’ I spent years envisioning that opening scene, so when we were finally able to shoot it, I went to Boston, where they were shooting, and I was able to be on set, and every day was spent in this gothic mansion that we had been envisioning. for all these years. It was really good to see everything finally come true.”

“I ended up writing a string quartet piece for that opening sequence, and then expanded it to a full orchestra for the score.”

The ‘Knives Out’ soundtrack had to be as sharp as the title

According to Collider, Nathan wanted to use a full orchestra, but “in a unique way.”

When Rian and Nathan first sat down to talk about the soundtrack for knives outthey talked a lot about some of their favorite melodic, motif-filled themes from the late 1950s and early 1960s.

We listened to the sheet music Lawrence of Arabia, and listening to a lot of stuff from Bernard Herrmann,” said Nathan. “Rian kept saying that she wanted it to be sharp and sharp and precise. We knew we wanted to use a full orchestra, but we didn’t want it to be just a blur.

“The script is just phenomenal, and it’s this great cast, so there’s a lot of verbal activity. I think Rian wanted the score to be based on all of that. Every decision we made flowed from this idea of ​​making a classical orchestral score, but we really want to hear every voice. We were very careful with how we displayed our players and the room we recorded in.

“We ended up recording in Abbey Road Studio One, which is a beautiful big room. But it doesn’t have a crazy long reverb tail. It could be very precise. Yeah, all of that flowed from his wanting the score to really be in your face, sharp and cutting.”

The motifs were also important in the soundtrack of ‘Knives Out’

Collider said that the soundtrack of knives out is in a “perfect marriage with the script.”

That marriage works thanks to Nathan’s use of motives. Composers like John Williams are famous for using motifs. They describe characters musically.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s not as granular, so it’s not as granular as each character has a theme,” Nathan explained. “Brick it was almost like Peter and the wolfwhere each character had a musical voice, but for knives outthere’s definitely a family theme that flows from Christopher Plummer’s character, Harlan Thrombey.

“He was the patriarch, and then there are obviously all his adult children, who are drowning in his wake. There is a familiar theme that is supported by all those different key characters. Then there’s a theme for Marta, which is the Ana de Armas character, and then Daniel Craig’s detective has a couple of different themes that are slightly fun exploratory pieces.

“The great thing about his character is that you’re never sure if he’s one step ahead of everyone or two steps behind. It was a lot of fun playing with the theme of him, definitely getting into that detective quest, but also keeping it a little lighthearted.

“The music is very directly related to the characters and the emotions that are happening,” Nathan concluded.

Whatever Nathan and Rian did to do knives out, they made a cohesive film. The scenes, the characters, the plot and the score match perfectly.

