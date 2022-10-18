Why The Legend of Zelda Should Be Nintendo’s Next Movie Adaptation Franchise

A few days ago we were able to enjoy the first trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Directed by Chris Meledandrithis film will take us to a unique version of the mushroom kingdom. we will see Mario (Chris Pratt) Already Luigi (charlie day) face, once again, Bowser (Jack Black). Despite the initial doubts, the trailer ended up being a resounding success, and it is not for less: the level of quality of the animation of illumination is high, and the support of Nintendo It shows in every frame. The film will undoubtedly be a box office success. And this, very possibly, will make the Japanese company get down to work with the development of new tapes… Like, for example, Zelda.

It is true that Nintendo is not new to the development of audiovisual projects based on their video games. For example, an animated film of Animal Crossingand there are not a few animes produced by Nintendo: from the classic Pokemonto the something more unknown F-Zero GP Legend. However, it could be said that all these projects are somewhat minor, and have nothing to do with the productions of Hollywood. If Nintendo ends up taking a liking to the production of high-budget movies… What other sagas could be adapted?

It would be easy to think that the next would be Donkey Kongbecause the character will appear in the tape of Super Mario interpreted by seth roden. One could also think of a tape metroidsince actresses of the stature of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) have shown interest in the role. But, in my opinion, I think that the ideal would be to see a tape of The Legend of Zelda. And I’m going to explain why.

It’s a golden age for fantasy

With the recent premiere of great blockbusters such as The House of the Dragon either The Rings of Power, fantasy is more alive than ever. Y Zelda is, with permission of final-fantasy, the greatest expression of the fantasy genre in the video game industry. a series like Zelda It would not only open the door to a series of movies, but it would also present a rich and interesting universe. Being able to observe on the big screen places as memorable as the hyrule castle either Kakariko It would be something spectacular, and it would bring us closer to a unique fantasy environment. We could also witness great battles, not only between Link and his enemies, but also between the great armies that populate Hyrule. Can you imagine a war between the forces of the Hylians, Zora and Goron against the hosts of Ganon?

In relation to this, the film could reveal a new facet of the tribes of Hyrule. Imagine underwater scenes in which we witness the home of the Zoraor large nest-cities inhabited by the Orni. We could even see in the desert the tribe Gerudo with a certain inspiration from the aesthetics of dunes, who knows. The Serie Zelda It has a rich universe that could be used as much or more than the great fantasy sagas. It could be crazy, but Zelda has the potential to be the ideal alternative to The Lord of the rings in terms of fantasy environment. All this without detracting from the value of Tolkien’s work, of course.

There are many stories from which to extract a script

If the stories of the franchise stand out for something, it is for avoiding being excessively complex. Unlike other video game franchises, Zelda has always sought to present individual and closed stories. Not only does this allow anyone to enter the franchise, but it also opens the door to developing a solid script. Any game could be perfectly adapted to the cinema, presenting well-written and simple stories. However, I think there are three games that, above the rest, could lead to great scripts: Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker Y breath of the wild. Why these before any other? Mainly for presenting original ideas that would give a lot of play in the cinema.

With Ocarina of Time we would have the most classic and canonical representation of the universe Zelda. We could follow the journey of little Link from the Kokiri village, and a good turning point would be your time jump. Also, you could play with the idea of ​​the shadow enemy through Ganondorf, great villain of the tape. And what about the representation of hyrule and the sageswhich would give the entire film a very special mystical touch.

Secondly, Wind Waker would be ideal to be adapted in the form of an animated film, in the style of Spider-Man: A New Universe. You could experiment a lot with the effects and the artistic style, and the expressiveness would give a lot of play. It would also allow displaying a very different version of Hyrule, one to which the general public is not accustomed. And of course, the tape would include endless nods to the islands that populate the game map.

Finally, an adaptation of breath of the wild It could lead to a somewhat more adult film. It could give rise to a story centered on the ruins of the town and the search for reconstruction. We would also have a good cast of characters, and you could play with color to differentiate past and present. There are many stories to be drawn from BotW, and any of them could be perfectly adapted to the cinema.

Zelda deserves a legendary adaptation

There is no doubt that Zelda It is an ideal saga to be adapted to the cinema, and that has the necessary ingredients to succeed. With the right director, the film could become an unprecedented success. But only time will tell if Nintendo decides to take the plunge, trying its luck with a tape that will not leave anyone indifferent.