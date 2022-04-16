Why the Linux desktop is the best in the world

This is the post of Schrödinger, one that depending on how you read it may seem clickbait or quite the opposite, that is, that the content strictly adheres to the title of the article and not only that, but it does so with arguments with which you may agree more or less, but arguments after all. Now, this is first and foremost a very personal opinion.

The spark for this post comes from an opinion piece published yesterday by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, one of the world’s veterans of Linux and open source as far as news coverage is concerned. You may know him because he has written on dozens of sites, although in recent years where he has lavished the most is on ZDNet. The article I am referring to, however, is in The Register, a medium that is at least picturesque in form.

Of course, Vaughan-Nichols is American, not British, and it shows in the way he writes…in The Register. That is why the article that is marked, whose headline I have copied (and I have added the tagline, which has amused me and we are on holidays), is almost what it seems: one in which, after a string of battles old linuxero, extols himself the current level of Linux on the desktopthat the truth is that it is much better than what we Linux users usually take into consideration… with nuances.

Vaughan-Nichols bases his article on exposing the objective strengths of the Linux desktop, that is, of Linux as an alternative to Windows and Mac. All correct so far. What arguments does it handle that I say are objective? Various:

Ease . Leaving aside Mac for the simple fact that for the vast majority of users of the Apple system, hardware and software are a whole and it will be rare for those who have installed the system on their own, any of the Linux distributions aimed at the common Users is generally easier to install and manage than Windows, understanding management as configuring the basics of the system (Windows Control Center is really terrifying) or installing applications (how nice to have practically all the software centralized for your computer). update in stores like Discover or GNOME Software).

. Leaving aside Mac for the simple fact that for the vast majority of users of the Apple system, hardware and software are a whole and it will be rare for those who have installed the system on their own, any of the Linux distributions aimed at the common Users is generally easier to install and manage than Windows, understanding management as configuring the basics of the system (Windows Control Center is really terrifying) or installing applications (how nice to have practically all the software centralized for your computer). update in stores like Discover or GNOME Software). Security . Yes, absolute security does not exist and software vulnerabilities are the order of the day, but Linux is much more secure than Windows is a fact and if we add to the comparison with Mac the freedom that one offers as a consideration and another system… There is no discussion here. And it is not only safer by design, but also because of the speed in correcting bugs (from time to time some striking news comes out of a hole that has been there since the time of Solomon, but the same thing happens in other systems).

. Yes, absolute security does not exist and software vulnerabilities are the order of the day, but Linux is much more secure than Windows is a fact and if we add to the comparison with Mac the freedom that one offers as a consideration and another system… There is no discussion here. And it is not only safer by design, but also because of the speed in correcting bugs (from time to time some striking news comes out of a hole that has been there since the time of Solomon, but the same thing happens in other systems). Privacy and control. There are plenty of explanations: Windows is a black hole and Mac, no matter how much Apple fills its mouth with what matters to its users’ privacy, the tight control – much less on Mac, it’s true, but even so – that exercises on its platforms gives little cause for trust.

The above points are the ones I agree with. There is another argument by the author to maintain that the Linux desktop is the best that, however, collapses under its own weight, and that is that it alludes to the free software, to the fact that almost all the software available for Linux is almost always free. And no. He mentions, for example, LibreOffice or GIMP as alternatives to Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, respectively, and for me he hits the bone. I explain.

It’s true that LibreOffice or GIMP are two very good applications that can replace their proprietary counterparts in many use cases, but I don’t know what the point of bringing them to an article of this type is, when both -and almost every renowned free application those that nurture Linux distributions and repositories- is also available for Windows and Mac, also free of charge.

In addition, just the absence of software -everything proprietary that you want, but a reference in its category- such as the one mentioned and another supposes one of the Linux desktop handicaps for many users. It is an indisputable fact that, however, it has improved ostensibly in recent years thanks to the rise of the web as an independent platform. Even though it’s possible to run applications like these on Linux more and more consistently, it’s web applications – services, rather – that have revolutionized the landscape.

Thus, despite the fact that the web alternatives of, to continue with the example, Photoshop or Office are not yet at the level of their traditional versions, that is where the companies are putting their efforts – development is simplified and profits are maximized with the subscription model- and the common mortals are more than enough with what they offer (yes, the same common mortals that should be more than enough with LibreOffice or GIMP, but are still anchored in what they know).

This synergy between software companies and web development, in fact, benefits Linux, since it brings versions, if not native, accessible to the platform; but in no case does it detract from Windows or Mac.

On the contrary, I missed the fact that instead of being free, Vaughan-Nichols spoke at length about the freedom and transparency provided by free software, pillars on which superior security and privacy are based, but also other kinds of advantages and values… and it is not necessary to put on an evangelical plan to highlight the importance of open source… or free software, as you prefer.

But I’m going to be honest: when I saw the article and the signature, I expected something even slightly different than usual. Always repeating the same thing makes sense, given that not all potential readers may have come across an article of that style, but to me, as you can imagine, it was nothing to me.

I am more interested in the topicthe desk as a concrete tool. I mean that I would like to come across an article that talks about the superiority of the Linux desktop over Windows at the interface level, a comparison of KDE Plasma, GNOME, Cinnamon and maybe some others, with that Frankenstein’s monster taken with tweezers that is Windows. In other words, why Linux desktops are the best and I’m also including macOS even though I haven’t used it that much.

As it happens, I recently reinstalled Windows (10) on disk, something I haven’t done since 2012 or thereabouts (and I did it just to get addicted to a couple of games, after two or three months I removed it) and really that the sensation when changing from one system to another is tremendous, like taking off a good sports shoe and putting on a rigid and uncomfortable military shoe. And worst of all, I don’t even compare it to Plasma, which is mine: GNOME, Cinnamon… I’ve already said it: everything works better than Windows. I even like things like Zorin OS or Deepin more.

They are tastes, but they are not colors. They are features, functions (background technologies are another story because there is a bit of everything, good and bad)… It seems unbelievable that Windows is developed by one of the largest companies in the world -I have not gotten to go into the piles of failures that Windows presents with each update, eh?-and Linux desktops for “people in their spare time” (it’s not like that, but it’s understandable). Hard to believe. And, yes, Windows does have a few things better done than what is found in Linux, but they are fewer and fewer.

And, be careful, because I’m not saying that Windows is bad: I’m saying that the desktop, or rather, Linux desktops, are better.

Image: Flickr