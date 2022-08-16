Why the most affluent people in the United States choose to move to the famous Sun Belt

The United States experiences a phenomenon of internal migration of its population with higher incomes. For more than two years, those who earn more than $200,000 a year have changed their residence, and the reasons are mainly fiscal: while the states that receive them see their coffers grow, for the jurisdictions they leave it has a profound negative impact.

According to a SmartAsset study, the financial technology company found that of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, less than 7% of total tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) represent this segment of the population.

In that sense, of the ten states that have the households with the highest amount of income, eight of them would be located in the Sun Belt or Belt of the Sun, the southern region of the country that stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific coast. Currently, Florida is the leading recipient of wealthy families.

Although in 2020 the state reported that it lost 11,756 high-income taxpayers, that same year it added 32,019 families that earned at least $200,000. According to the company, it was a net 20,263 high-income filers.

Florida is drawn as a truly attractive destination as it is one of the few that has no state income taxes. then follows Texas which, in terms of wealthy households, registered a quarter of the income of the SunshineStatethat is, 18,417 taxpayers, which is not a minor number.

In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was announced, a large part of the population in the United States -and worldwide- had to rewrite work regulations and protocols. That way, the WFH (work from home) or telecommuting was designed as a solution to the problem faced by millions of companies around the globe.

However, that temporary remedy became the new way of working in companies and their employees embraced it with the intention of perpetuating it over time. This circumstance led many to move to states where taxes were lower, such as Florida, Texas or Arizona, but they kept their jobs at a distance and, consequently, their high salaries.

As some cities experienced an exodus, others welcomed new neighbors with open arms, which also translated into increased demand for housing. The phenomenon of rent increases in Miamifor example, was influenced by increased demand for homes for two years.

Now, with the return to presence, companies are trying to get their employees to reduce time remotely and add hours at desks, but there is resistance to going back to the previous scheme. One of the most notorious cases was that of Elon Musk, who warned the employees of the Tesla factory in Freemont, California, that if they do not comply with at least 40 hours a week in the office, “they should look for another company to work for.”