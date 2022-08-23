Why the murder of Darya Dugina reminds Russia of the 90s

González Moscote: Dugina’s death could come from the Kremlin itself 1:34

(CNN) — The death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist agitator Alexander Dugin, is at first glance a throwback to 1990s Russia, when mobsters settled scores with hit-and-runs and car bombs.

Dugin is a creature of the same decade. He emerged from fringe politics, most notably as a founding member of the National Bolshevik party, political provocateurs who combined communist and fascist symbolism with a heavy dose of anti-Western sentiment. There are divergent views on his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin now, although the ultra-nationalist’s teachings were in line with Putin’s expansionism, and Dugin is a fierce supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But Russia today is a very different place from the gangsterism of the 1990s. Putin’s rise on New Year’s Eve 1999 marked the beginning of a new social contract: Russia would see an end to its criminal lawlessness and, Instead, the Russians would accept an authoritarian form of government. Bandits no longer ruled Russia, Putin’s security services did. That didn’t mean assassinations were no longer a feature of Russia’s political landscape: it’s just that they were usually carried out against those who challenged Putin’s authority.

Regardless of who is behind the assassination, or whether Dugina or her father were the real target, the attack could mark a change in the pattern of Russian political assassinations today.

Decades of suspicious deaths

During the two decades of Putin’s rule, many of his most prominent opponents have turned to violent ends.

One of the first such cases was the murder of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya. She was shot to death in the stairwell of her apartment building, on Putin’s birthday. Arrests and convictions followed, but her colleagues still insist that those responsible for the murder were never brought to justice.

Then came the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Federal Security Service (FSB) agent, who had become a prominent critic of Putin. Litvinenko died in 2006 after his tea was dosed with highly radioactive polonium-216. In a deathbed statement for him, Litvinenko blamed Putin; the European Court of Human Rights and a British investigation said Russian agents administered the deadly poison.

Russian society was shaken in 2015 by the assassination of politician Boris Nemtsov. The political figure, an outspoken critic of Putin’s involvement in the war in Ukraine’s Donbas region, was shot dead near the Kremlin.

The list goes on. Alexey Navalny, who in many ways inherited the mantle of opposition leader from Nemtsov, is currently serving in a Russian penal colony. He survived poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok, something he blames Russia’s security services for.

The car bomb that killed Dugina bears more than a passing resemblance to the murky assassinations of a series of pro-Russian separatist leaders in the Donbas region in the years leading up to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

In many of those cases, such as the cafe bombing that killed Donetsk separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko, Russian officials blamed the killings on Ukrainian spies or saboteurs. However, many observers suspect that those killings were likely due to the Russian security services getting rid of troublesome separatist leaders who were too difficult to control.

Another possible explanation could be that the murders were actually related to business disputes that had been settled in classic gangster style.

Although we do not know who was behind this attack, the truth is that the Russian government will find a way to capitalize on it.

The Kremlin has already seized on Dugina’s murder to blame an external enemy, Ukraine, with the FSB claiming on Monday that it had solved the Dugina case and accusing the Ukrainian special services of being involved, state media TASS reported.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s murder, saying the FSB’s claims are just fiction.