Why the NFT bubble is bursting before many of us have understood what it is

2021 was the year of the explosion for NFTs, also known as non-fungible tokens or digital collectibles. Last year, the trading of NFTs generated more volume of money than conventional works of art. Art? What does art “paint” on topics related to the crypto world? It was precisely a key element for this type of digital currency to become popular among small investors at the beginning of last year. Specifically, it was March 11, the date on which the digital artist Beeple sold his work through Christie’s auction house Everydays: The first 5000 days for 58 million euros. The painting can be downloaded without any problem, but it has an owner, and it is accredited by a digital certificate in the form of an NFT.

An NFT is a limited and unique digital object. Several examples: the first edition of Wikipedia, the first tweet in history, a meme, some PNG drawings of some rocks, some photos… They broke into the cryptocurrency market in 2014 at the hands of the artist Kevin McCoy with ‘ Quantum’, the first non-fungible token in history. Although the real boom of NFTs didn’t come until years later, when they entered mainstream culture in the form of menagerie, like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguins.

However, there are clear signs that the craze for digital collectibles has peaked. Sales of NFTs have plummeted on OpenSea, the main platform for buying and selling these assets. Bloomberg has published a report by Nansen stating that in the last month OpenSea sales have fallen by 67%, leaving small inexperienced investors with big losses. This drop puts investors on alert and cools market expectations, although there are some important nuances that explain this drop in value. The first key: NFTs have many more applications than a digital collection.





Victor Ronco, an expert in Cryptoeconomics and co-author of the book Cryptocurrencies for dummies (CEAC | Planeta), comments that NFTs “have many more applications in the real economy than the mere digital collectible” that we have discussed so far. “These types of assets are also applied in other sectors such as real estate, intellectual property or supply chain”, says the specialist. However, it was the NFTs in the form of digital art that attracted big brands like Nike, CocaCola or Lamborghini, which “launched their NFTs through marketing and communication campaigns, thus attracting the small investor”.

“Like any fashion that comes and goes, this most speculative aspect of NFTs -the collectible- was deflating and seeing a progressive recapitulation, at the same time that it happened with other markets such as all cryptocurrencies or American stock markets such as the Nasdaq” , adds Grunt.

Like any fashion that comes and goes, this more speculative aspect of NFTs – the collectible – has been deflating"





Victor GruntExpert in Cryptoeconomics





NFTs as a token linked to any real asset such as a home or a physical piece of art will continue to increase progressively. Those that could have peaked are collectible or digital art NFTs, since “we must bear in mind that it is a highly speculative type of asset.”





“In collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, NFTs reach prices of several hundred thousand dollars due to their market momentum and popularity, where numerous celebrities such as Madonna or Justin Bieber have even invested,” says Ronco. In these collections of NFTs the price has not only not fallen but continues to rise. However, the same is not true “with the zillion collections that appeared in the middle of the bubble, in which when popularity has fallen the price has plummeted,” he adds. Today, OpenSea has more NFTs on its platform than there were web pages on the Internet in 2010.

cyber attacks

Have scams influenced the decline of NFTs?

In the niche of NFTs there have been occasional scams, “but not more than in cryptocurrencies themselves.” In this sense, Ronco reminds us that we must always verify in which project and platform we are investing and contrast the sources.





The crypto world is also not spared from hacker attacks. A few weeks ago, an attack phishing caused an earthquake in the US market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) OpenSea. The digital assets trading platform recorded a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of 254 tokens valued at 1.7 million dollars (1.5 million euros). The main affected were OpenSea users, who were misled by a fake email from the token company.

Other factors

How has the war influenced the deterioration of the NFT market?

The war has negatively affected all investment markets. However, Ronco does not link this conflict to the deterioration of the market for non-fungible tokens. “The loss in value of collectible NFTs began in mid-January, well before the conflict began.”

When the conflict ceases completely, capital will enter the NFT market, although not at the same rate."





Victor GruntExpert in Cryptoeconomics





What the specialist in cryptoeconomics does highlight is that the war has negatively affected all types of investment “including equities.” “Now we are left with the legacy of the war in the form of inflation that was already skyrocketing, and that precisely will push investors even more to move their money to seek to protect their purchasing power,” says Ronco, who adds that “when the conflict ends completely, capital will enter the crypto and NFT markets, although in the latter not at the same rate as during the third quarter of 2021.”

And now?

What is the future of NFTs? What should I do if I want to invest?

What is the future of NFTs? What should I do if I want to invest? JOE RAEDLE / AFP

Future market expectations for collectible NFTs are not very encouraging. Will the value go up again? What will happen in the coming months? As for collectible tokens or digital art, Ronco points out that they will continue to exist in the same way that soccer team sticker collections exist, for example, only in digital format and “in continuous evolution.” “Over the next few years we will see how potentially any asset, digital or physical, becomes tokenize in the form of NFTs to facilitate registration and transfer of ownership”.

Over the next few years we will see how any asset, digital or physical, is 'tokenized' in the form of NFT"





Victor GruntExpert in Cryptoeconomics





Specialist Víctor Ronco advises those who are considering investing in collectible NFTs to first evaluate the artist who creates them and the community behind them. In this sense, he recommends asking yourself: how rare or scarce are they? What references do they have regarding the listing of similar NFTs? What is the launch price and its evolution?

“It is possible to be profitable by investing in art NFTs, but it is a volatile, seasonal, manipulable market that also requires knowledge of operations in the crypto and web3 environment, so my advice is to learn how to manage in this ecosystem, and if you want, to invest tiny amounts of the available capital”.