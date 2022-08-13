Why The Rock violently cut ties with Logan Paul

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a reputation for being straight forward, loyal, and likeable to everyone he meets, from a hotel concierge to any Hollywood superstar to a regular fan. So when the Fast & Furious star violently cut ties with Logan Paul, Jake’s brother was terribly accused of the blow. Very moved, he returned to this episode recently.

Like many people on earth since the emergence of Dwayne Johnson as “The Rock” in the late 1990s, Logan Paul has been and remains a huge fan of the wrestler-turned-actor. Moreover, the two men maintained quite cordial revelations for several years, before a serious incident tainted everything and pushed Johnson to distance himself. At the microphone of the podcast True Geordie, Paul emptied his bag and let go of the truth about this story he had never told. Here is the translation:

Logan Paul recounts his traumatic breakup with The Rock

Dwayne Johnson has always been my idol and a role model. I want to create a multi-faceted career like he was able to do. A few years ago, when I was on Instagram and Vine, he and I made a few videos together. I was afraid to meet him, but he was absolutely great. A great guy. We made 3 or 4 videos together, which all made a huge buzz. He wasn’t a friend, but we were on very good terms, he was almost a friend.

I don’t know if I really want to tell this story… Good. It’s one of the saddest times of my life. After Japan (at the end of 2017, Logan Paul had filmed corpses in the “forest of suicides” in Japan, causing international indignation), I was at my lowest mentally. And I deserved it.

I got a phone call from my publicist, who was also representing Dwayne. She said to me, “Dwayne has requested that you remove all photos and videos where you are associated with him. The relationship can be fixed later, but don’t be, he doesn’t want anything to do with you. I understood that, because I made a big mistake. And this topic touched Dwayne in a very personal way.

I just wish I had a phone call, or a text, or something…I thought our relationship was healthy, a clear line of communication. I was so sad that my hero didn’t want to hear from me anymore. It broke me. I was so disappointed in myself. I swore to myself to get better, and things turned out for me. But I just wanted to build a relationship with him, and that couldn’t be the case. He owes me nothing, I want to be perfectly clear on that. But damn it hurts me!

No doubt: the scar is far from closed for Logan Paul, even many years later. All in maturity, the native of Ohio however recognizes the extent of his fault, and does not blame Dwayne Johnson for having taken a step back from him. On the other hand, the brutality of the sentence and the way in which it was communicated remain severely in the influencer’s throat…

Now well established in WWE, where he captivates observers and colleagues with the talent he demonstrates, Logan Paul will probably have the opportunity to cross paths with Dwayne Johnson. The unmissable opportunity to bury the hatchet for those who recognize their fault without difficulty, and who would like so much to shake hands with their idol again.