Why the rumors continue between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos

The rumors of a Romance Come in William Levy and carmen villalobos they don’t stop The days even go by and, since the actor separated, they are getting stronger and stronger. Since both participated in the telenovela woman-fragranced coffee none stop being in everyone’s eyes constantly.

Without a doubt, those who watched the telenovela Woman-scented coffeer with the actors William Levy and carmen villalobos They could notice that between the two they had a very good chemistry. Not only on but also off screen. This has caused the strong output of the rumors about a possible Romance among them.

