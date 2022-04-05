Why the rumors continue between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos

The rumors of a Romance Come in William Levy and carmen villalobos they don’t stop The days even go by and, since the actor separated, they are getting stronger and stronger. Since both participated in the telenovela woman-fragranced coffee none stop being in everyone’s eyes constantly.

Without a doubt, those who watched the telenovela Woman-scented coffeer with the actors William Levy and carmen villalobos They could notice that between the two they had a very good chemistry. Not only on but also off screen. This has caused the strong output of the rumors about a possible Romance among them.

In the midst of the controversial separation of the handsome Puerto Rican William Levy and his wife, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, they have not stopped assigning different romances to the actor. However, he has never come out to confirm or deny anything. He has only limited himself to showing up with his children and working on new projects.

Why the rumors of romance between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos

And it is that, the Colombian carmen villalobos She was the antagonist in the story. Woman-fragranced coffee. While the actor fought for his love with the first protagonist, with Villalobos they formed a couple that many were delighted with how they looked together.

Since then, the stars that gave life to the characters of Sebastián Vallejo and Lucía Sanclemente continue to give people something to talk about. Until now, both kept silent. However, the 38-year-old Colombian actress and model, happily married to Sebastián Caicedo, very much in love with her for 10 years, came out to speak.

There is only chemistry working: Carmen Villalobos denies an affair with William Levy

Tired of being associated in a Romance with his friend and partner, William Levy, the Colombian actress broke the silence. Faced with so many rumors, he confronted once and for all what they say about her and Levy: “I adore William, he has a very cool energy, he is pure sweetness. He has what we coastal people have. They keep telling me: ‘Stay with William!’”

However, despite her statements, her followers continue to ask her about her relationship with her husband and that, during the India Catalina Awards, she was seen without him. Before this event, speculations of an alleged separation also arose, but Villalobos clarified: “Sebastián stayed in Bogotá, but I come on his behalf […] Nothing is happening, because everyone asks me.”

In this way, the actress ruled out the rumor of Romance with William Levy and assured that in the event that something happens in their marriage, everyone will know, so while “the ring speaks for itself!” finished.

Do you like the couple they make? carmen villalobos and William Levy?