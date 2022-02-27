Why the Russian Vodka Boycott Won’t Work in America

This would be the harshest sanction reserved against Russia 2:54

(CNN Business) — Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in a growing backlash against the invasion of Ukraine by the nation led by Vladimir Putin.

So far, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have asked liquor stores to remove Russian-made or Russian-brand products from shelves, a move that largely targets vodka as it is more closely associated with the country.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called on Saturday for state liquor stores to “eliminate all Russian-made and Russian-branded products,” calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an “egregious violation of human rights”.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu made a similar announcement, also calling for the elimination of “Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits.”

These moves are largely symbolic, and may even miss the intended point, as very few brands imported to the United States still produce the liquor in Russia.

Many of the best-selling vodka brands that originate from Russia are now distilled in multiple countries, including the United States.

For example, some bar owners are protesting the invasion by throwing away Stoli Vodka. The problem is that it only has a Russian name, which loosely translates to “capital city” due to its origins in Moscow. The vodka is actually made in Latvia, and the company’s headquarters are in Luxembourg, a NATO member that has spoken out against the Russian invasion.

In a statement to CNN Business, Stoli Group said it “unequivocally condemns the military action in Ukraine and stands ready to support the Ukrainian people, our teams and partners.”

“For decades, Stoli Group has supported the marginalized and those at risk of unwarranted aggression. Now we support all Ukrainians and Russians who are calling for peace,” a company spokesman said.

Smirnoff is another brand that is confused with Russian. Although its origins date back to 19th-century Russia, the company has long been owned by British beverage giant Diageo and is made in Illinois.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was more specific with his announcement. On Saturday, he called on the state’s nearly 500 liquor stores to “cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only Russian-owned overseas distillery that sells vodka in Ohio.”

Russian Standard, along with the lesser-known Green Mark vodka, is one of the few brands of alcohol imported from Russia and sold in the United States. Its parent company, Roust International, is owned by Roustam Tariko, a Russian oligarch who also owns the Russian Standard Bank. The spirits company did not immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment.

These boycotts are largely symbolic because Russian-made vodka accounts for a very small percentage of the roughly $7 billion in annual vodka sales, according to the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS), a trade organization. representative of liquor manufacturers.

Less than 1% of the vodka consumed in the United States is produced in Russia. In fact, more than half of all vodka consumed nationally is made here, according to data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a global firm that tracks alcohol sales.

Russian imported vodka has been in decline for several years and is down 79% since 2011, DISCUS said.