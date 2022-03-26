Why the San Marcos School District is laying off employees following the COVID funding boom

Despite receiving $60 million in COVID aid and increasing levels of state school funding, the San Marcos Unified School District could lay off dozens of teachers and other school staff.

The district recently announced that it may cut up to 97 teaching positions, 63 other school staff positions and six assistant principal positions to address a projected $10 million budget shortfall for next school year.

This adds to another 50 teachers on temporary contracts who could also be cut, according to the teachers’ union.

Currently, the district has a total of 1,080 teaching positions.

News of the potential layoffs has caused concern and controversy in the North County district, which serves some 19,800 students, nearly half of whom are Latino and a third are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

Most of the educators who have been proposed for possible dismissal earlier this month were primary school teachers. The group also includes 21 middle and high school teachers, five counselors, eight social workers, six special education teachers and a school nurse.

However, district officials say far fewer people are likely to be cut, in part thanks to more than 30 teachers taking advantage of the district’s early retirement incentive. State law requires districts to send layoff letters by March 15 to employees who have to cut for the next school year, but districts can rescind layoff notices until May 15 and rehire laid-off employees afterwards.

In any case, the mere knowledge that layoffs may be coming has damaged the morale of faculty and staff, in addition to the other stresses school employees have dealt with in recent months due to the pandemic.

“I tell anyone who has received the (layoff notice) to go find a job somewhere else,” said Dale Pluciennik, president of the San Marcos teachers’ union. “There is a shortage of teachers. Any of these people who want to find another job will.”

San Marcos has had a structural budget deficit since 2017, and the district has avoided making the necessary budget cuts to fix it. As a result, the district’s deficit has continued to grow, which has led to the district now having to make a series of layoffs.

Officials said they believe this is the largest reduction in staffing the district has ever had.

“This is an unfortunate fork in the road, if you will,” said Henry Voros, the district’s deputy superintendent of human resources, at a recent council meeting. “I’d like to say it’s new to the district, but it’s been a pattern frankly in our district for a number of years.”

San Marcos is one of only two districts in San Diego County to have been placed on the state watch list of districts at financial risk twice this school year. The district has been on the state watch list since December 2020.

School budget experts regularly warn school districts that they must cut spending to adjust their budgets each year, especially when declining enrollments threaten to reduce district revenues.

“Those tough decisions have been put off and put off, waiting for the state to come up with additional funding,” said Erin Garcia, who became San Marcos deputy superintendent of businesses six months ago. “If you don’t address them, those deficits tend to compound over time.”

The district lost 1,100 students, or 5 percent of enrollment, in the first year of the pandemic. In December, the district estimated that due to both declining enrollment and low attendance due to COVID, it would lose $17 million in revenue next school year. This is because state funding of schools is based on enrollment and attendance.

Garcia added that San Marcos doesn’t receive as much per-pupil state funding as nearby districts, such as Oceanside and Vista, because it doesn’t meet a state threshold for disadvantaged students that gives districts a higher funding rate. About 40 percent of San Marcos students are low-income, foster, homeless or English learners, while the state gives significantly more money per student in those categories to districts with 55 percent or more.

San Marcos is also an early example of what awaits school districts when COVID relief funds run out.

More than half of the teachers who have been laid off, including intervention teachers, counselors and social workers, were hired with the unique help of the pandemic. From the beginning, they were not meant to stay in the district forever.

Public schools have received a large amount of federal and state money to address COVID and learning loss resulting from school closures. But the money was always meant to be a one-time thing, meaning schools couldn’t count on it to hire and keep staff forever, even though schools say they need and want to keep new staff.

San Marcos got about $62 million in COVID funding, about half of which it has spent, Garcia said.

The district used COVID and learning loss money to hire more custodians, social workers, counselors, intervention teachers, campus supervisors and contact tracers, Garcia said. He also increased the hours of paramedics from part time to full time.

The district has issued notices to all staff hired with state aid intended to address learning loss, though that money doesn’t expire until June 2024. Garcia said the district is calculating how many staff it can keep next year, but anticipates many they will leave starting next school year.

Teachers and staff protest potential layoffs. Pluciennik said he is concerned about class sizes being increased. The layoffs also mean physical education teachers will go from full-time to part-time.

Pluciennik said he thinks the district issued too many layoff notices and should have cut central office staff instead to keep reductions away from classrooms.

Some staff members said it will be difficult for schools to pick up work left behind by terminated employees. Yvonne Brett, librarian at San Marcos High, said at a recent board meeting that even with all the custodians at her school, students have to help pick up trash on campus and the custodians have come in to work overtime on weekends. of week.

“These layoffs are destroying what little bit of morale all of our classified employees have left after two years of working their own jobs, plus a variety of other duties during these very unsettling times,” Brett said.

San Marcos will have enough staff for schools after the layoffs, based on the district’s analysis, Garcia said. The district’s declining enrollment means it doesn’t need as many teachers and staff, he said.