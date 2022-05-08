why the singer’s latest video is controversial

Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna found herself, despite herself, at the heart of a controversy on social networks where some Internet users accused her of putting her baby in danger. Explanations.

Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna should soon give birth to her baby. But while waiting to pamper, mom-to-be takes care of herself. Thus, she unveiled, on Instagram, a video where we can see her using a facial treatment signed Fenty Skin, her famous cosmetics brand. A video that makes you talk.

Rihanna accused of endangering her baby

And for good reason, we can see the singer, at the end of the video, sipping a drink… which for many would be a glass of alcohol. It was enough for some Internet users to accuse him of drinking alcohol and therefore of put your baby in danger. But what is it really? If Rihanna is not the type to worry about criticism, her fans quickly stepped up to the plate in order to to come to his defense.

No, the singer does not drink alcohol in the video. She uses a glass of ginger ale. This is a ginger drink that is not alcoholic.

She’s drinking ginger ale water pic.twitter.com/WHiHvmRsYs — Jorman Martinez (@martinez_jorman) May 7, 2022

For all the people who did not pay attention: SHE IS DRINKING GINGER ALE !!! pic.twitter.com/ZCV40RJrYS — wonderdolls (@wonderdolls) May 7, 2022

It says ginger ale on the bottle pic.twitter.com/205w8esGDX — digital stewardess (@danitykokane) May 7, 2022

This, we hope, will put an end to the controversy. Yes, there is no doubt that the singer would do well without a new scandal. Indeed, her end of pregnancy was not easy.

Rihanna: turbulent end of pregnancy!

Rihanna and her fiancé, A$AP Rocky, recently reunited at the heart of a false rumor. Thus, the rapper was accused of having cheated on his girlfriend with one of her friends. If the two future parents did not speak on the subject, their relatives were quick to to deny the information.

A few days later, after vacation in barbados, the rapper was arrested in front of his darling. “Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection with a November 2021 shooting, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the matter,” the site reported. TMZ.

A$AP Rocky has since been released and even asked for Rihanna’s hand in his new music video. Would the future parents be about to pass the ring on their finger?