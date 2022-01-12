Why the S&P 500 Can Close the Year at 5,500 Da FinanciaLounge Points



Because the S&P 500 can close the year at 5,500 points



Among the scenarios of Julian Emanuel, who in 2019 had predicted the rise of the “redditers” on Wall Street, there is also the S&P 500 up 18% in 2022 thanks to the dot-com effect

S&P 500 index hitting 5,500 points at the end of the year? Possible thanks to a dynamic reminiscent of the dot-com period of the 2000s. To say it is Julian Emanuel, super stock market expert, just switched to Evercore from BTIG LLC, who in 2019 had predicted the boom of retail investors on Wall Street , which later resulted in the GameStop-Reddit case.

GROWTH AND TAX SUPPORT

According to Emanuel the US Stock Exchange Bull still has a way to go. Fiscal support, which will be reduced but will still be present, coupled with strong economic growth will be the main supporting factors for the S&P 500 index. In addition, global equities and value stocks are well positioned to do well, according to the expert. in 2022.

DOT-COM EFFECT

The main scenario painted by Emanuel sees the S&P 500 index at 5,100 at the end of the year, therefore a potential upside of just under 10% from current levels. But should the demand for stocks peak in 2000 during the rise of dot-coms, the 5,500 point mark could be within reach, according to the expert. That would mean an 18% rise from these days’ share for the major Wall Street index.

THE SCENARIOS

A scenario that also includes other positive factors such as the “Downgrading” of Covid to an endemic disease. Otherwise, the worst-case scenario painted by the Evercore expert sees an S&P 500 down to 3,575 points. Volatility will remain high due to the unprecedented combination of economic recovery, inflation and earnings, and still low rates.

THE SECTORS

Looking at the sectors, Emanuel sees financial, health and industrial favorites and expects communications services, consumer discretionary goods and utilities to perform poorly. On the other hand, the expert predicts difficult times due to high valuations and rising interest rates.

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge