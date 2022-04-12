Why the strict covid lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine are a “severe setback” for Xi Jinping

Howard Zhang

Publisher, BBC News China

53 minutes

image source, Reuters

Just over a month ago, on the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics, two of the world’s most powerful autocratic leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, held a triumphant summit in Beijing amid with much fanfare.

The two signed a “comprehensive” and “unlimited” cooperation agreement, declaring a “new era” in the global order.

In the agreement they promised to give each other mutual support and declared their opposition to further expansion of NATO and the formation of new regional alliances.

This was widely seen as a veiled blow to Washington’s effort to forge alliances in the Indo-Pacific against a more assertive China.

It didn’t take long for the world to learn what the “new age” entailed.

Just a few weeks after the signing of the agreement and four days after the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Putin’s tanks entered Ukraine.

For a moment, Putin and Xi were imperious as Russian paratroopers landed near kyiv on the first day of the invasion and a Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait. The world watched in shock and disbelief.

image source, AFP Caption, China has two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, which sailed through the Taiwan Strait in March.

Now, with Putin’s war machine stalled and the Russian economy reeling under international sanctions, Xi’s plans don’t seem to be going well either.

Experts point to Beijing’s shift in stance in favor of Russia, softer rhetoric on Taiwan, backsliding on radical economic policies, and continued coronavirus lockdowns across the country they are major political setbacks for Xi.

Xi is expected to be confirmed for a third term at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, to be held later this year.

Kevin Rudda former prime minister of Australia and a longtime China watcher, has said on numerous occasions that he believes Xi is determined to remain the country’s supreme leader “through the 2020s and into the 2030s” or, as he put it, Some experts describe it as “president for life”.

But from a historical perspective, continual political setbacks usually do not bode well for autocratic leaders.

image source, BBC/Lee Durant Caption, Destroyed Russian tanks on a Ukrainian street show that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans.

Jude Blanchetteof the Freeman Chair in China Studies, recently wrote in Foreign Policy magazine that regardless of whether Beijing received advance warning of Russia’s invasion, Xi’s decision to have an “unlimited” partnership with Putin literally days before of the invasion of Ukraine “was possibly the biggest foreign policy blunder in his almost ten years in power”.

This sentiment has been echoed by some in China, even within official circles.

In a rare display of dissent within the ruling elite, the government-affiliated academic Hu Wei published an article in English and Chinese calling on Beijing to reassess its pro-Russian policy.

Although the article avoided any direct criticism of the Chinese leader and only presented arguments from the perspective of Chinese national interest, Chinese censors quickly blocked the website. The content of the article is still available outside of China.

image source, Getty Images Caption, International news agencies have reported a significant slowdown in the Chinese economy in recent months.

Flaws in international politics aside, Xi’s push for “common prosperity” – a series of radical economic policies that crack down on the private sector and in favor of the state sector – is also on the wane.

International news agencies have reported on the significant slowdown in the Chinese economy and the registration of foreign capital outflows the country in recent months.

There are signs that, faced with dire economic realities, Xi and his government are backing off some of the more radical policies in a bid to stabilize the economy and calm market nerves.

While some long-standing investors in China, such as ray daliofounder and co-chairman of Bridgewater, have expressed faith in the Chinese government’s ability to manage its troubled economy, others have expressed doubts.

Roger Garside, A former British diplomat in China and an investor, told the BBC recently that the crises China is facing, such as a rapidly aging population, huge wealth disparity, endemic corruption, structural economic imbalances, housing bubble and even the degradation environmental issues can only be resolved through reforms and the establishment of the rule of law.

He believes Xi’s push to return to “Mao-era totalitarian control” it can only end in failure.

Success and decline of the zero covid policy

Of all the apparent failures and setbacks, the “zero covid” policy is perhaps the most politically damaging to Xi, as he has on many occasions openly staked his personal prestige by confirming that he is the one in overall control.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The first covid lockdown occurred in Wuhan, China, but then the restrictions were replicated around the world.

The world watched in disbelief in January 2020 as Xi first ordered the nine million inhabitants of the city to be locked up. Wuhan city.

These first measures against covid were soon copied around the world.

The lockdown and ensuing “zero covid” policy soon became a hallmark of success in the country, portrayed by the national media as an example of Chinese efficiency and superiority over a dysfunctional West.

This policy translates into draconian limits and controls on international travel and a strict application of local quarantines and tests.

For a while it worked, and it worked fine: the policy saved lives and kept the Chinese economy going.

image source, Getty Images

Ironically, Xi’s so far successful policy is crushing the Chinese economy, while the rest of the world has started to recover and come out of lockdowns.

China’s infection rate was really low for a long time, so ordinary citizens had little incentive to get vaccinated.

Doubts about vaccines were frequent and even for those who received their doses. State propaganda and misinformation led many to believe that the West’s most advanced mRNA vaccines were “unsafe.”

Many chose the alternatives localwhich are virus inactiveeitherdifferents to those of messenger RNA. International data clearly shows that inactivated vaccines are not as effective against the latest waves of new, more contagious variants such as delta and omicron.

image source, AFP Caption, China’s economic heartland, Shanghai, is now under lockdown.

While the Chinese government has quietly approved and even started importing some Western vaccines since last year, many believe they may be too late for the current wave, which is stretching from Hong Kong to Shanghai.

ZhengMichael Songan economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, recently made an estimate in which he calculates that the covid restrictions are likely to cost China at leastUS$46,000 million per month, equivalentsal 3.1% of GDP. With China’s economic heartland, Shanghai, under full lockdown, that cost can only rise.

Economic pains aside, how much will all these setbacks cost Xi politically? China watchers will be looking for clues in the coming weeks and months leading up to the 20th Party Congress.