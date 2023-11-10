Why the UAE has become the go-to location for global talent

The United Arab Emirates is a wonderful place to live. Year-round sunshine, luxury lifestyles and a rich tapestry of cultures are just some of the reasons you might want to move here. In Dubai alone, for example, 86,607 people moved to the city in the 12 months to June.

As the cost of living continues to rise in the US and UK, and recession looms in many countries, the UAE has become the go-to place for many people looking to maintain or improve their quality of life.

With the dirham pegged to the US dollar, the United Arab Emirates has been experiencing its own inflation problems.

Inflation in the Emirates was 4.8 percent last year and is projected to reach 3.1 percent and 2.6 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to the UAE Central Bank. That compares with a global inflation rate of 8.7 percent last year.

However, in comparison, the UAE still seems like a better option for many employees.

We are seeing many candidates arriving without a job, hoping that they will be able to find a suitable position once they are on UAE soil.

Because of this, they may be willing to accept below-market roles to secure a visa for themselves and their family, knowing that once they obtain their visa, new opportunities will likely arise.

This has a potential ripple effect for candidates already in the Emirates or those taking a more measured approach to relocation.

Since these new candidates need a job to obtain a visa, employers are likely to get more for less, undermining the market.

This is great news for employers, but bad news for the 69 percent of employees who plan to look for a new job before the end of the first half of 2024.

Of those who will look for a new job in 2024, the motivation for about half (46 percent) is to make more money.

While employers can get talent at lower rates, it is unlikely that employees will be able to get the pay increases they need.

This browser does not support the video element.

Is hiring for less hindering your business?

Many of the candidates who come in without a job are perfectly capable and even talented.

Employers may hire for less, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are getting less.

However, there is a downside to belittling your candidates; It doesn’t prepare you to retain them, which causes more problems later.

While a candidate may accept a position offered at a lower salary, it is more likely that they will just agree to get the visa and then start looking for new, higher-paying positions almost immediately.

Offering fair wages and ensuring you hire the right person for the job and your company means you’ll be able to keep them in your organization longer, saving time and money.

What should you pay?

Our 2024 Salary Guide studied starting salaries for more than 100 professional services jobs in the finance and accounting, financial services, IT and technology, human resources and legal sectors.

Over the past 12 months, starting salaries have increased by an average of 2 percent.

While salaries for some positions are stable (especially those where candidate supply meets demand), others have seen significant increases.

UAE Salary Guide 2023: In Pictures

UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023. UAE Salary Guide 2023. UAE Salary Guide 2023. UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023 UAE Salary Guide 2023

It’s important to think about the bigger picture, including the cost of living and your company’s aspirations for the future.

If employers want to retain staff, they must think about their satisfaction and morale.

Does the package offered allow them to enjoy the delights of Dubai in their free time? Will they be able to support their families? Will they feel valued by your organization?

These are all elements that must be considered. What candidates are willing to accept when they don’t have a position is rarely enough if you’re looking for a long-term hire.

Gareth El Mettouri is associate director for the Middle East at Robert Half

Updated: November 10, 2023 at 5:00 am