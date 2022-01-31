Why the UK could remove the vaccine requirement from healthcare professionals

UK doctors and nurses are required to get vaccinated by April 1, but 77,000 have not yet received even a dose and now the government could repeal the mandatory requirement or extend the deadlines.

The UK could abrogate the vaccination obligation for health personnel. A decision on this will be taken in the next few days by the Government in the light of a fact: to date many workers of the NHS – the British National Health Service – have not yet complied with the obligation to complete the vaccination cycle by the deadline of 1 April . For this to happen, however, they will necessarily have to receive their first injection no later than Thursday 3 February, under penalty of relocation to administrative positions or the dismissal. Currently some 77,000 doctors and nurses have not yet received a single dose and it appears very unlikely that it could happen in just three days. For this reason, the government is now at a crossroads: enforce the law, punishing workers who do not comply, or implement a sort of “amnesty” and forgive offenders.

Last week the Minister of Health Sajid Javid stated that it is “duty” of health personnel get vaccinated. However he also added that the obligation was introduced when the Delta variant was dominant, with its load of hospitalizations and deaths. The minister recalled that now the picture has changed: Delta was ousted by Omicron, a much more contagious but slightly milder variant that has led to a significant increase in infections even among vaccinated subjects, although completing the course still confers great protection against cases of severe disease. For this reason, the government has been under severe pressure for some weeks to lift the vaccination obligation for health professionals, arguing that the dismissal of thousands of doctors and nurses would have put the National Health System in serious crisis. The Royal College of Midwives warned that the sanctions could have a “catastrophic impact” on maternity services, while the Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nursing have called for a postponement of the April 1 deadline.