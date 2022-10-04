News

Why the UK government backed down on the plan to cut taxes on the rich

Kwasi Kwarteng, Minister of the Economy, and Liz Truss.

Britain has backtracked on plans to scrap the 45% income tax rate paid by the country’s richest people.

Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC on Monday that the proposal had become “a big distraction” from what he said was a “robust” economic package.

The decision, which for many represents a humiliation for newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, comes after several MPs from her party criticized the plan.

This Sunday, Truss had assured that he would maintain the controversial measure.

