Why the UK government backed down on the plan to cut taxes on the rich

3 October 2022

image source, Stefan Rousseau Caption, Kwasi Kwarteng, Minister of the Economy, and Liz Truss.

Britain has backtracked on plans to scrap the 45% income tax rate paid by the country’s richest people.

Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC on Monday that the proposal had become “a big distraction” from what he said was a “robust” economic package.

The decision, which for many represents a humiliation for newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, comes after several MPs from her party criticized the plan.

This Sunday, Truss had assured that he would maintain the controversial measure.

The plan to scrap the 45% rate of income tax paid by people earning more than £150,000 a year ($168,000) was part of a package of tax cuts the Truss government announced just 10 days ago. to boost the country’s economy.

But the fiscal package caused days of financial turmoil and caused the pound to fall against the dollar to record lows.

Some of the country’s largest lenders suspended mortgage deals amid the ensuing uncertainty.

“We talk to the people and we listen to them,” said the minister on Monday morning in statements on the morning television program BBCBreakfast.

The reduction of income tax for the richest would have represented a tax savings of almost US$3,400 per year for a person earning 200,000 pounds a year ($224,000).

The government had defended the move, saying lowering taxes on the wealthy would make Britain more competitive and encourage business start-ups and investment.

“Humiliated, wounded and weakened”

The political editor of the BBC, Chris Mason, assures that the change in the government’s plans leaves the chancellor and the prime minister “humiliated, wounded and weakened”.

“But Liz Truss hopes that (the change in direction) will create space to move forward and help her out of the political predicament that caused the budget announcement to collapse when it came into contact with political reality,” he adds.

image source, EPA Caption, Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

For its part, the Labor party, in opposition, asked the government to reverse its entire economic strategy.

The Labor deputy Rachel Reeves assured that the change of plans arrives “too late“for families who will now have to pay higher mortgages in the coming years, as a result of the fall in the pound and the possible rise in interest rates in the country.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats party, Ed Davey, called for the minister’s resignation, claiming that he no longer had “any credibility“and that the whole plan needed an overhaul.

Other measures announced in the government’s mini-budget include a cut in the basic income tax rate from 20% to 19% and the also controversial elimination of the cap on incentives or salary bonuses for bankers, which can sometimes exceed one million of dollars.

