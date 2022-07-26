Why the US Conducts Live-Fire Exercises in South Korea

HArmy Apache attack helicopters USA in South Korea conduct exercises with weapons and rockets, the US military announced Monday, as Seoul seeks to bolster deterrence against nuclear power North Korea.

This training is the first of its kind since 2019. It comes after North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests this year, including firing an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017.

The exercises will take place until July 29 near the highly protected Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, the United States Second Infantry Division told AFP.

These will ensure that aircrews “are qualified to maneuver their Apaches, maintain dexterity in their helicopters and are capable of executing their mission if called upon,” a spokesman said in a statement sent to AFP.

The ships used are AH-64E v6 combat helicopters, according to images tweeted by the US Second Infantry Division.

“The 5th Squadron of the 17th Cavalry Regiment and the 4-2nd Attack Battalion are conducting aerial gunnery exercises to train their crews in the use of the AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets and 30mm cannons,” it said. indicates.

SOUTH KOREA, A LONG-TIME ALLY

North Korea views these types of exercises with suspicion, which it considers to be training for the invasion. And it is that South Korea and the United States are allies for a long time in matters of regional security. They noted in May that they were trying to resume their joint military exercises, curtailed by COVID-19 and the failure of talks with the North Korean government.

South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who took over the country in May, has vowed to toughen his stance toward North Korea.

THE UNITED STATES ACCUSED OF MANUFACTURING BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS

North Korea on Sunday accused the United States of manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, echoing a Russian allegation dismissed by the United Nations in March.

Washington “established many biological laboratories in dozens of countries and regions, including Ukraine, in disregard of international treaties,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Sunday, citing what it claimed had been “detected” by Russia.

In March, Moscow accused Washington of financing research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, invaded by Russia for almost five months.

Moscow’s ally Pyongyang said in February that US foreign policy was the “root cause of the Ukrainian crisis.”

And this month it formally recognized the two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Which prompted kyiv to cut its diplomatic ties with North Korea. Washington and kyiv have denied the existence of laboratories that intend to manufacture such weapons in Ukraine. For the United States, the accusations are a sign that Russia may use these tactics on its own.

Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, also said in March that the UN was “not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine.” N

