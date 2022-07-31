News

Why the US Great Lakes are once again a key route for global maritime trade

Now that coastal ports are stretched thin, the Great Lakes waterways are helping maintain the supply chain.

Lake Erie, one of five freshwater bodies that make up the Great Lakes system along the US-Canada border, may not seem like a solution to current problems in the US supply chain.

But, according to BBC journalist Stephen Starr, it could be exactly that: a solution.

Connected to the Atlantic Ocean through a system of canals and locks, the Port of Cleveland is one of several Great Lakes shipping hubs currently experiencing a resurgence.

Last year, the total cargo handled by the port increased 69% compared to 2020.

