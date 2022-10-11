Business

Why the US is inflicting an economic slowdown on itself and what is the biggest risk

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 5 minutes read

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

USA flag with crack

image source, Getty Images

It may sound strange that the world’s largest economy is inflicting an economic slowdown on itself, right?

What seems to be a contradiction has to do with the prevailing monetary policy not only in the United States, but also in much of the world: the rise in interest rates to control inflation.

The Federal Reserve of the United States (the Fed) -equivalent to the central bank of other countries- has embarked on a historic rise in interest rates with the aim of lowering an inflationary spiral that in June reached 9.1%, the highest high in 40 years in that country, and which is currently at 8.3%.

The bet is as follows: if the cost of credit rises, there is less demand to buy products and prices begin to fall.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 5 minutes read

Related Articles

The power of expectations. Does the dollar hold at 200?

1 hour ago

The real estate market in Miami is changing: how does it affect investment and housing?

2 hours ago

Dollar price today October 10, peso starts with gain

3 hours ago

The millionaire collection that Taina, Ozuna’s partner, will inherit

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button