Why the US opposes Poland’s plan to send planes to Ukraine

(CNN) — The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it adamantly opposes Poland’s plan to provide fighter jets to Ukraine.



US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the Polish Defense Minister that the US does not support the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force “at this time,” the secretary said. Pentagon press officer John Kirby, either Poland transfers them to Ukraine and the US backs Poland’s fleet or Poland transfers the MiG-29s to the US and then gives them to Ukraine.

Austin “stressed that we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time, and therefore do not want them in our custody,” Kirby said.

His comments come a day after the United States rejected a Polish proposal to send Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine via a US-NATO air base in Germany.

The United States and NATO want to help Ukraine defend itself against invading Russian troops, but they also want to avoid being drawn into open conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West for MiG-29 fighter jets, which were used during the Cold War and for which Ukrainian pilots were trained, to maintain control of the skies over his country, which continues to be attacked by Russia.

Zelensky’s other request for help in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine was rejected by the United States and the Alliance, who see it as a move that would put them directly at odds with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also warned that he would regard countries that impose a no-fly zone “as participants in a military conflict.”

With the no-fly zone out of the question, the United States evaluated the option of providing support to the Ukrainian military by helping to facilitate the delivery of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine. But it has turned out to be a thorny political issue and a logistically complicated goal.

Over the weekend, the US said it was in talks with Poland about a possible deal in which Poland would supply Ukraine with the MiG-29 fighter jets it has requested, and the US would then provide Poland with the American F-16s.

On Tuesday, however, Poland took the United States by surprise and offered to deploy all its MiG-29 fighters to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia, but first sending the fighters to the US Ramstein air base in Germany, also a nation of NATO.

The US Department of Defense rejected the proposal as “unsustainable” and too risky.

“The prospect of fighter jets ‘at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America’ leaving a US/NATO base in Germany to fly in disputed airspace with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire alliance of the NATO,” Kirby said in a statement Tuesday.

US officials described the issue to CNN as a two-pronged problem: a logistical problem in getting the planes to Ukraine and a political problem in avoiding an escalation with Russia. Officials described Poland’s plan as unable to adequately address both problems.

NATO members have expressed concern that the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, even if done bilaterally, could be perceived by Russia as direct alliance involvement in the war, NATO diplomats said. NATO to CNN.

Poland, a NATO member and Ukraine’s neighbor, has also expressed concern about the risks of sharing warplanes with the country, as it does not want to become a party to the conflict and escalate the situation along its border. Polish officials told CNN.

If a Russian attack spreads to one of NATO’s bordering countries, it could trigger Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty, which is the principle that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all members.

If Article 5 is invoked, the United States and other NATO members would be obligated to provide resources to protect a NATO member and could become directly involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

talks continue

Before Kirby declared Wednesday afternoon that the Pentagon strongly opposes Poland’s proposal, senior administration officials told CNN that the United States continues to consult with Poland and other NATO allies about the possibility of providing military aircraft. fight Ukraine.

US and Polish officials have had a “series of talks” since the White House was blindsided by the Warsaw statement, an administration official told CNN, adding that the relationship between the two countries remains strong despite the disagreement.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is also traveling to Poland this week and is expected to discuss the issue.

US officials also told CNN they don’t think the episode will prevent reaching some sort of deal that would allow the planes to reach Ukraine.

However, for now there are no apparent immediate solutions for the United States to facilitate the delivery of the planes to Ukraine since it rejected Poland’s offer.

“I think what we are seeing is that the Polish proposal shows that there are some complexities that the issue presents when it comes to providing security systems. We have to make sure that we do it in the right way,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reporters this Wednesday at the State Department headquarters.

logistical challenges

The United States has made it clear that sending planes to Ukraine is a “sovereign decision” for Poland to make, but has been willing to help overcome challenges.

In addition to the political predicament, sending fighter jets to Ukraine poses logistical problems that the United States and NATO allies have yet to resolve.

“Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley and members of our Department of Defense are in contact with their Ukrainian and NATO counterparts to discuss what are clearly the logistical challenges,” White House press secretary Mrs. Jen Psaki.

Psaki cited some of the logistical and operational challenges: getting planes to Ukraine in a way that doesn’t involve escalation, having to take planes apart and reassemble them, and ensuring the safe movement of planes in the middle of a war.

He later called it a “major logistical hurdle,” saying talks about it are ongoing.

Among the open questions are how planes would actually be flown from Poland to Ukraine and the number of available Ukrainian pilots, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Monday.

One of the ideas initially floated was for the Ukrainians to travel to Poland to retrieve the fighters and fly them back into dangerous Ukrainian airspace, which U.S. officials say remains in dispute.

Late last month, Ukraine requested MiG-29s from Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria, and on Saturday Zelensky, in a call with US lawmakers, pleaded for US help to get the fighter jets to his country.

Some of the countries seemed willing to consider this measure before Poland offered to send their MiG-19s. As of Wednesday, US officials are not ruling out talks with those three other European nations as they seek a way to get the fighters to Ukraine.

