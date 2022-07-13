Why the war in Ukraine has thrown the future of tanks on the battlefield into question

Frank Gardner

image source, Getty Images Caption, Russia is estimated to have lost some 700 tanks so far this year.

Photographs of destroyed Russian tanks – hull shattered, turret broken, barrel blackened and burned, aiming pointlessly at the sky – have been an iconic image of the war in Ukraine. This has led some to question whether modern anti-tank weapons have rendered tanks useless on the battlefield.

“This is a story that repeats itself every time a tank is shot down,” says David Willey, curator and instructor at the Bovington Tank Museum in Dorset, UK, which has the world’s largest collection of tanks.

“Since the tank is a symbol of power, when it is defeated people conclude that it is the end of the tank”point.

We’re watching a Soviet-designed T-72 main battle tank rev its engine and rumble toward the refueling point before rehearsing for a demonstration. It is basically the same model of tank as the hundreds that crossed the border into Ukraine in February and were destroyed by small, agile groups of well-trained Ukrainian infantry using drones and next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs). English).

“It is important not draw wrong lessons what we’ve seen in recent months,” says retired US Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who until recently commanded US ground forces in Europe.

“The Russian tanks in question were typically poorly employed, without the support of dismounted infantry and without the benefit of a strong NCO corps, such as is found in the US Army or the British Army. Therefore, they were all targets.” easy for the defending Ukrainian forces,” he says.

Caption, This T-72 was a gift made by the Polish Army to the Tank Museum.

His opinion is shared by retired British Army Brigadier Ben Barry, currently responsible for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank.

“The defeat of the Russian attack on Kiyv* shows what happens when tanks are inexpertly deployed by a force that does not know how to wage combined arms warfare (combining tanks with infantry, artillery and aviation) and that has weak logistics.

“A competent NATO battle group would drive out the infantry to prevent the tanks from being ambushed,” he added.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Two women take a photo with a Russian tank captured by Ukrainian troops.

an iconic weapon

The tank – one of the iconic symbols of modern warfare – has both critics and supporters.

In the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Armenia’s tanks were decimated by Azerbaijan’s Turkish-made drones. In Libya, these same drones, the TB2 Bayraktar, inflicted heavy losses on General Haftar’s forces, while in Syria, government tanks also fell prey to Turkish drones.

In the first phase of the Ukraine war, modern anti-tank guided missiles, supplied by the UK, US and other nations, they proved to be a critical factor in pushing back the Russian armored columns north of the capital, Kiyv.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, in the Donbas, the massive use of artillery has been the game-changer, using its destructive firepower to slowly break through.

Hitting the weak side of the armor

So far this year, Russia is estimated to have lost more than 700 tanks, some destroyed and some abandoned. These tanks are usually covered in reactive armor, which looks like a large rectangular box. It is designed to cause a small explosion when the missile hits, reducing its effect.

But Western-supplied drones and anti-tank missiles have turned this situation on its head, mainly by attacking the tank from above in the turret, where the armor is thinner.

“This war has been the drone war,” says Brigadier Barry. “It teaches us that you need drones to defend yourself and keep enemy drones at bay. You need classic low-altitude air defense that includes lasers and electronic jamming.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Javelin missiles have destroyed dozens of Russian tanks.

Something that may prolong the future of the tank is the Active Protection System (APS). This is a way to avoid what attacks a tank before it does.

“There are two types of APS: destructive and non-destructive avoidance programs,” explains David Willey of Bovington.

The expert pauses as the nearby T72 tank – a gift from the Polish Army – emits blue exhaust and turns its huge 125mm gun in our direction.

“Non-destructive involves electronic pulses that can disrupt the incoming missile. Destructive means firing something kinetic at it, like a wave of bullets,” he explains.

As is often the case, the Israeli military has done extensive research in this field, especially since 2006, when its tanks took a beating from Hezbollah’s improvised explosive devices and anti-tank missiles cleverly deployed in southern Lebanon.

Israel developed an active protection system called Trophy. It works by using radar to track the incoming threat – missile or drone – and then a rotating launcher on the turret fires a wave of explosive projectiles, neutralizing it before it can reach the tank.

The Trophy, or a variant of it, is likely to become standard on many of the latest Western tanks.

“Advances in countermeasures against drones will reduce their effectivenesswho now seem to roam the battlefield looking for easy targets,” says General Hodges.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The upper area of ​​the tank is the least protected and it is towards this that modern missiles are aimed.

So does the tank have a future? Or is it, as some predict, doomed to scrap?

“Protected mobile firepower will always be needed,” says General Hodges.

It predicts a future, not too distant, in which unmanned, drone tanks – essentially armored drones – will move across the battlefield in tandem with manned tanks, increasing their firepower and reducing the risk of death.

“I was an infantryman myself and I would never want to be in any combat on any terrain without the benefit of protected and mobile firepower,” he says.

Justin Crump, a former British Army tank commander and current CEO of defense intelligence company Sibylline, agrees with this view.

“Tanks have firepower, mobility, and toughness that infantry don’t.. It’s a flexible platform that can operate day and night, get to the target and hit the enemy.” Ukraine wouldn’t be rebuilding its tank forces if they weren’t vital. They’ve ordered more than twice as many tanks as the UK has. “.

David Willey has been training the British Army and more recently visiting Ukrainian soldiers. “It’s not the best tank that counts, it’s the best crew,” he says.

“The most expensive team in the world does not necessarily mean that you are going to win. Believing in your cause is vital and Ukrainians believe in their cause,” he says.

