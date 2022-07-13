News

Why the war in Ukraine has thrown the future of tanks on the battlefield into question

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC security correspondent

People checking an abandoned Russian tank near Irpin.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Russia is estimated to have lost some 700 tanks so far this year.

Photographs of destroyed Russian tanks – hull shattered, turret broken, barrel blackened and burned, aiming pointlessly at the sky – have been an iconic image of the war in Ukraine. This has led some to question whether modern anti-tank weapons have rendered tanks useless on the battlefield.

“This is a story that repeats itself every time a tank is shot down,” says David Willey, curator and instructor at the Bovington Tank Museum in Dorset, UK, which has the world’s largest collection of tanks.

“Since the tank is a symbol of power, when it is defeated people conclude that it is the end of the tank”point.

We’re watching a Soviet-designed T-72 main battle tank rev its engine and rumble toward the refueling point before rehearsing for a demonstration. It is basically the same model of tank as the hundreds that crossed the border into Ukraine in February and were destroyed by small, agile groups of well-trained Ukrainian infantry using drones and next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs). English).

