Why the WHO skipped the letters “Nu” and “Xi” in the names for the variant (which is now called “Omicron”) – Corriere.it

The new variant was called Omicron, skipping two Greek letters: the explanation, the World Health Organization said, has to do with the need to avoid confusion and stigmatization – but many see political motives.

In the hectic hours that preceded the emergency meeting of theWorld Health Organization on Friday November 26, dedicated to the new variant, the overwhelming majority of experts had predicted that the name it would be given would be Nu, the letter following Mu in the Greek alphabet.

As is known, since last June, the most worried variants of the virus SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that can trigger the disease called Covid – are named after the letters of the Greek alphabet. Until then, the variants were identified by the name of the country where they were first identified: but to avoidstigma effect (double: because often the country that had first sequenced a variant was not even identifiable as the one where the variant was born), the WHO has decided to assign the letters of the Greek alphabet to so-called variants of concern (in English VOC, Part of Quest Concern) And of interest (VoI, Variant of Interest) in the chronological order in which they were designated as potential threats by WHO.

Based on this criterion, the English variant B.1.1.7 was named Alpha, the South African variant Beta, the Brazilian variant Gamma, Delta the Indian one.

Scientists continue to assign long strings of letters and numbers to new variants for lineage classifications: but when a variant is classified as VoC or VoI, it snaps the naming with the Greek alphabet.

After the Delta, three other variants have been classified as VoC: Lambda, Epsilon and Mu (all three VoIs, of interest and not of concern).

So Friday would be the letter No.: but the WHO has decided to skip it. Not only that: the United Nations Organization also skipped the next letter, the Xi.

The motivation, as explained in Courier service by the WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris, it has to do with two different reasons.

Nu, said Harris, it sounds, in English, too similar to “new”, that is new. In short: the English-speaking world would have found itself in the situation of hearing two extremely similar sounds in a sentence in which it spoke of the “new Nu variant”, and would have thought that it was only a new variant, not the name of that variant.

For Xi, the matter is different: Xi, explains Harris, an extremely common surname. And our guidelines dictate not to use names that could harm cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.

Many have pointed out how the surname Xi is extremely widespread in China – a country already at the center of enormous geopolitical disputes over the origin of the virus – and that, in particular, is that of the head of state of that country, the president Xi Jinping. In other words: call the new variant Variant Xi it could have generated an unintended anti-Chinese media backlash. For this, WHO has decided to opt for the name Omicron.

Aware perhaps that even this choice could have sparked controversy among those who – like former President Donald Trump – have always considered the WHO too pro-Chinese.