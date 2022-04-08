why their YouTube channels were hacked?

This Monday, April 4, the channels of several international artists, Eminem Michael Jackson or The Weeknd were hacked on YouTube by a Spanish group.

The affair will have been as short as it is impressive. This Monday, April 4, several similar videos were hosted on the YouTube channels of major international artists. Ariana Grande, Eminem, Michael Jackson, The Weeknd, Drake: almost no headliner has been spared by the phenomenon. And if it only took a handful of minutes generally to dismiss these unforeseen videos, this massive attack allowed Los Pelaos, the Spanish group which claimed it, to assert its message.

Tens of thousands of views on YouTube

Because indeed, each video uploaded to YouTube channels, and despite different titles, referred to a Twitter account, that of Los Pelaos. As indicated Le Figarowhich relays the Spanish media The Diario, this group of hackers was created after Paco Sanz was sentenced in February 2021 to two years in prison. The latter was found guilty of having defrauded more than 264,000 euros from thousands of people by lying about his illness, claiming to be in the terminal phase of cancer. A satirical movement has thus emerged on the web in support of Paco Sanz.

Since then, the videos have been removed from YouTube channels, but they will still have garnered tens of thousands of views during their publications. On Twitter, the account that claimed the attack has nearly 16,000 subscribers. "If our account is deleted, we have no back-up, he warned this Thursday. We will let you know about our new account by hacking something big again". For its part, the broadcaster Vevo confessed to The Verge being targeted on Monday, promising to review its security measures.