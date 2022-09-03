Why there are many uncollected lottery millionaire prizes

Although several weeks have passed since the celebration the Mega Millions lottery draw, which delivered $1.34 billion dollars, there is still no news regarding who was the lucky winner such an amount of money.

It seems to be an extremely strange situation because who would not want to have in their hands that amount of money that would undoubtedly change your life and could solve a large part of your problems; however, the truth is that there is a long list of notable lottery prizes that have never been collected.

According to CNN, a lottery expert named Brett Jacobson conducted research on the subject claims that there are billions of dollars in lottery prizes that go unclaimed each year.

Jacobson also explains that most unclaimed lottery prizes are small. For example, Powerball has a $4 prize for matching just the Powerball number, while Mega Millions has a $2 prize for matching your Mega Millions number.

But some of the secondary prizes may be worth $1 million or more and it is very likely that some of those million dollar prizes will never be claimed.

While it is possible to claim a winning ticket some time after the drawing, some states only give ticket holders 6 months to do so.

According to lottery expert, many lottery players don’t even know they’ve won a secondary prize They don’t check their tickets after they find out there hasn’t been a jackpot winner or the winning ticket was purchased out of state.

Even some winning scratch-off instant game tickets are never turned in to claim the prize, Jacobson said. People lose the winning ticket or you set it aside and forget to turn it in during the allotted time.

According to this man’s research, in the last 16 years there have been 5 jackpots that went unclaimed, ranging from $31 million from a ticket purchased in Queens, New York, in August 2006, to $77 million from a winning ticket purchased in Georgia in June 2011. The oldest unclaimed ticket is the $68 million winner purchased in New York on Christmas Eve 2002.

All of these prizes have since expired, so even if someone found the winning tickets today, there would be no way to collect them.

Although there are exceptions, the truth is that the big winners almost always collect their winnings, although many do so through trusts or other means to remain anonymous.

