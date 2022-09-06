News

Why there were no Atlantic hurricanes in August for the first time in 25 years

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

hurricanes

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Hurricane season traditionally begins in June.

August is hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Over the last few years, some of the most devastating hurricanes have arrived during this month: Katrina, between August 23 and 25, 2005, or Andrew, between August 16 and 28, 1992, among others.

However, the month was over, and according to weather records, no hurricanes were named during this time frame and only three storms ever received a name.

It is something that is unusual for experts: This is the first time it has happened since 1997.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why there were no Atlantic hurricanes in August for the first time in 25 years

6 hours ago

Trump enters the legislative campaign with force: “I will not be silenced”

6 hours ago

Goodbye to “what we are”: why generation Z does not want to define themselves in their relationships

6 hours ago

The regime minimizes the unprecedented exodus suffered by Cuba: it is ‘normal’ and the fault of the US

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button