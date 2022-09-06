Why there were no Atlantic hurricanes in August for the first time in 25 years

Drafting

August is hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Over the last few years, some of the most devastating hurricanes have arrived during this month: Katrina, between August 23 and 25, 2005, or Andrew, between August 16 and 28, 1992, among others.

However, the month was over, and according to weather records, no hurricanes were named during this time frame and only three storms ever received a name.

It is something that is unusual for experts: This is the first time it has happened since 1997.

And it is all the more unexpected after 2021 was a record year for hurricane formation (in one week four of these storms were recorded at the same time).

All this contrasts with what the meteorological observatories had predicted: that the season of hurricanes would be very similar to the previous year.

For Jim Dale, a meteorologist at British Weather Services, the technical reason for this has to do with a combination of factors:dry and stable airwith the presence of dust from the Sahara desert that prevents the formation of storms, and hostile winds that they have suppressed hurricane generation.

“However, there is no convincing explanation as to why the first hurricane of the season, which began on June 1, only appeared in September. There is a kind of chaos, which means that in 2021 we have five weather events at the same time and this year, in more than a month, we haven’t seen a serious one,” Dale told BBC Mundo.

For Dale it is clear that climate change is related to this type of climate behavior, but it is not the only explanation.

“One thing must be clear: there is no single answer to this phenomenon. What we see here is the sum of many factors that coincide at this time. But let us be very clear that the season is not over,” says the meteorologist.

The first hurricane: also unusual

After the end of August, then, the hurricanes began to appear. The first of the season was named Danielle.

But Danielle has also been unusual: is he latest first hurricane of the season in theAtlantic since 2013.

In addition, “it forms at latitude 38 north, an unusual place for these phenomena,” says Dale.

And he adds that for hurricanes to gain power, the impulse of a warm current is necessary.

“This is evidence of how climate change is affecting the presence of these phenomena. Hot currents can be found further north, which will continue to drive the appearance of hurricanes in this region of the planet,” he adds.

Separately, Miami TV affiliate WPLG hurricane specialist Michael Lowry wrote on his Twitter account that the sea surface temperature near where Danielle formed exceeded 80 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since. satellite records are kept.

“With that temperature, they are competing with the warm waters of the Caribbean”Lowry adds.

However, both Dale and other experts point out that this “slow” start to the season does not mean that there will be no hurricanes that can cause serious damage.

“We are seeing a below average season, but we cannot forget that the predictions indicate that this would be an above average season and it remains to be seen how it will endDale said.