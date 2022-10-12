Why these celebrities did not want to be mothers?

Be breast or not? That is the question. And it is not an easy issue to solve. Although today not wanting to be a mother is a more talked about and accepted topic, there is still strong pressure for a woman at a certain age to become breast and even more so if you are married or in a relationship.

Each woman has the power to make the decision she wants for her future, whether to be a mother or not. These celebrities International organizations have exposed their decision regarding motherhood and have assured that they do not want to be mothers, which helped several women to accept their own determination on this issue. We know a little more about the reason for their decisions.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, one of the first celebrities to say that she did not want to be a mother. Photo: CNN in Spanish.

Jennifer Aniston’s case was one of the most debated and exposed in Hollywood. The actress was one of the first celebrities in saying no to motherhood and, for this, she was harshly judged by several media outlets that said that Jennifer had preferred her job to being breast.

The artist expressed in several interviews that she felt completely hurt by these sayings. She reflected on different programs if she had ever been asked about how her personal, work or medical life had influenced this decision, instead of making assumptions around it.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz also defended her position of not being a mother. Photo: Stills.

??

Cameron Díaz was another of the actresses who made a decisive decision: she would not have children. The actress clarified that she does not want to be responsible for a life other than her own and that she never felt her call to become a mother. In the same way, she explained that although she is decided on the subject today, it was very difficult for her to make her decision without feeling judged.

Related news

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren said that from a young age she had the desire not to be a mother. Photo: Vanity Fair.

At 77 years old, Helen Mirren has no regrets about not having children. From a young age, she decided that it was not her purpose or desire to have children and she maintained it throughout her life. Even at 69 years old, she confirmed that she never felt the need to be breast nor the lack of a son. Despite having a personal life away from the flashes, the actress always maintained her position of not hiding her decision and speaking to her on different occasions.

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall and her character Samantha shared the decision not to have children. Photo: Dubbing Wiki.

The actress who played Samantha in “Sex & The City” also joined these celebrities confirming that he had decided not to have children. Unlike the others, Kim did think at one point in her life to be breast and carry out an insemination treatment, but when she thought about it for the second time, she realized that she did not want to be a mother but that different people had pushed her to be one.

These celebrities tell their story and inspire women around the world to follow their intuition and desire if they don’t want to be moms. One of the decisions that is still one of the most questioned within society.