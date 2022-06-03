why they involved Chris Evans and Henry Cavill

Social networks exploded due to rumors of a crisis between the singer and the footballer. It is speculated that the crisis is due to infidelity. The rumor, of which neither of them spoke, was made known by a Spanish medium.

According to the information spread in the podcast mamarazzis, Piqué would have been unfaithful to the artist with a 20-year-old model. After the news spread across the net, iInternet users began to closely follow the footsteps of the famous interpreter, linking her with two well-known actors internationals who have appeared in superhero movies.

First, a video that captured the moment in which Henry Cavill was distracted watching Shakira during an interview went viralbut it is speculated that the actor who gives life to Superman is not the only one interested in the singer, since apparently he has also caught the attention of Chris Evans, the actor who played Capitan america.

Speculation began after Instagram users reported that Evans began following her on this social network, after the possible estrangement with the Spanish soccer player came to light. It is worth mentioning that the American actor, who has more than 15 million followers, follows few people.

Among the 211 accounts that he follows are mainly figures from the world of cinema such as directors, actors and actresses. Some of his followers are Eiza González, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and co-stars in Marvel such as Robert Downey Jr. Shakira is one of the few people in the musical field that she follows on Instagram.

Source: Infobae



