Why those who had Covid could be at higher risk of developing mental problems

NEW YORK (The New York Times).— Social isolation, economic hardship, loss of loved ones and other hardships of the pandemic caused the cases of anxiety and depression to multiply in the general population.

But do those who had Covid-19 have a higher risk of developing mental problems? A new large-scale study suggests yes.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal The BMJ and analyzes the medical records of almost 154,000 covid patients from the United States Veterans Health System and compared what they lived through during the year after their initial infection with a group of similar characteristics but of people who did not have the virus.

The study included only patients who had been mentally free and treatment-free for at least two years before contracting the virus, allowing researchers to focus on post-coronavirus psychiatric diagnoses and treatment.

And the study revealed that people who had had Covid were 39% more likely to be diagnosed with depression and 35% more likely to have anxiety in the months after illness, compared to people who did not have Covid in the same period of time. Those recovered from Covid were also 38% more likely to have diagnoses of stress and adjustment disorders, and 41% more likely to suffer from insomnia and sleep disturbances.

“There seems to be a clear increase in mental health diagnoses in the months after Covid,” says Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Oxford, who was not involved in the study. Harrison says that the results reflect the same as other research in which he participated and that “reconfirms the suspicion that Covid leaves people more vulnerable to common mental illnesses.”

Other data from the study reveals that those recovered from Covid were also 55% more likely to need antidepressants and 65% more likely to take prescription anti-anxiety medications than the control group who did not have Covid.

In total, more than 18% of those recovered were diagnosed with a psychological or neuropsychiatric problem during the year after infection, compared to less than 12% of the group without covid. Those who recovered were 60% more likely to fall into those categories than people who did not have Covid, the study revealed.

The study also found that recoveries who had been hospitalized with Covid were more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health problem than those who had mild illness. But even the mildly ill were more vulnerable to mental health than those who were never infected.

“Some believe that these people are just depressed and had to be hospitalized and spent a week in intensive care,” says the study’s lead author, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis and a researcher at Washington University in St. Louis. “The risk of those who were not hospitalized for Covid was lower, but it was still significant. And since the vast majority of people with Covid do not need to be hospitalized, this group of recovered patients is the most representative and numerous.”

The team also compared the mental health diagnoses of people hospitalized for Covid with those hospitalized for any other reason. “Even compared to patients hospitalized for heart attack, chemotherapy or any other disease, the group of Covid-19 patients turned out to be the most vulnerable in terms of their mental health,” says Al-Aly.

The study analyzed electronic medical records of 153,848 adults who tested positive between March 1, 2020, and January 15, 2021, and survived for at least 30 days. Since this is an early period of the pandemic, almost none of them were vaccinated before they became infected. Those patients were followed until November 30, 2021. Al-Aly says his team also plans to look at whether post-vaccination changed people’s mental health symptoms as well as other medical problems post-infection with the virus. Covid.

Those medical registry patients were compared with more than 5.6 million patients in the veterans system who did not test positive for the coronavirus and with the records of more than 5.8 million patients before the pandemic, in the period running from March 2018 to January 2019. To try to measure the mental health effect of Covid-19 compared to another virus, the group was also compared to around 72,000 patients who had the flu over the 2 1/2 years. prior to the pandemic. (Al-Aly says that there were very few flu cases during the pandemic and therefore a contemporary comparison is not possible.)

The researchers tried to minimize differences between the groups, adjusting for demographic and age characteristics, pre-existing health status, and other variables.

In the year after infection, those recovered from Covid had higher rates of mental health diagnoses than all other groups studied.

“I’m not really surprised, because it’s what we see every day,” said Dr. Maura Boldrini, an associate professor of psychiatry at Columbia University NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Center. “The number of people with these new symptoms who had no psychiatric history is impressive.”

Most of the veterans in the study were men, three-quarters were white, and their average age was 63, so the findings may not apply to all Americans. Still, the study included more than 1.3 million women and 2.1 million black patients, and Al-Aly says “we found evidence of increased mental vulnerability regardless of age, race, or gender.”

Both Al-Aly and other experts not involved in the study say the rise in mental health diagnoses may be multi-causal. Boldrini points out that the appearance of these symptoms is probably influenced by biological factors, as well as the psychological stress involved in getting and getting sick with Covid.

“No analysis can tell the whole story,” says Al-Aly. “Maybe all or most of us experienced some kind of emotional distress or mental stress, or trouble sleeping during all these months,” he adds. “But the people who had Covid fared much worse.”

