Why thousands of Jews have fled Russia since the war in Ukraine began

  Aleem Maqbool
  BBC News, religions editor

Russia faces mass emigration of its Jewish community. At least one in eight of the Jews residing in the Eurasian country have left it since the war with Ukraine began.

The Jewish Agency, an organization that helps Jews from around the world relocate to Israel, says that since March some 20,500 of the 165,000 Jews that are estimated to be in Russia.

Thousands more have moved to other countries.

Without a doubt, the specter of the historical persecution that this group has suffered seems to have caused this sudden mass migration.

