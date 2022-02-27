Why Ukraine is not a member of NATO and why it cannot join now

The world watched in horror as Russia launched attacks on Ukraine last Thursday, February 24, bombing cities and military bases, amid a stampede of civilians trying to flee the country, the Associated Press reported.

The invasion has sparked outrage among world leaders.

“When the bombs fall in Kyiv, this also happens in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When the missiles kill our compatriots, it is also the death of all Europeans. More protection is needed for Europe, more protection for Ukraine, as part of a democratic world,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine on the second day of the Russian attacks.

“Europe has enough strength to stop the aggression. What can be expected from European states?

As McClatchy News previously reported, the United States and other European countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are highly unlikely to become involved in the conflict unless Russia directly attacks one of the NATO member countries. organization.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO. Here, the experts explain why.

What are the requirements to become a member of NATO?

As he has said before, NATO has an “open door policy” for other countries to enter the organization. “Any European country that is in a position to support the principles of the Washington Treaty and contribute to security in the Atlantic area, can become a member of the Alliance in accordance with the invitation of the North Atlantic Council,” NATO said. in his web page.

“NATO’s line has always been to have the door open to welcome any country that wants to join NATO. If the country decides it independently, then there is a process and steps to follow,” Sean Monaghan, a visiting professor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, whose career has focused on international defense policy, told McClatchy News. including NATO.

The countries that want to belong to NATO have to meet “some political, economic, and military objectives.”

In 1995, the Alliance published the requirements that countries seeking to join NATO must meet. Among them are:

to have in force a democratic political system based on the market economy;

have fair treatment with minority populations;

have a commitment to peacefully resolve conflicts;

have the ability and willingness to contribute militarily to NATO operations;

engage with democratic civil-military relations and institutional structures.

“So the basic point is that Ukraine has the decision in its hands. At present, in practical terms, accepting a country in serious conflict with unresolved territorial disputes will obviously be difficult for NATO, as NATO would then inherit that conflict,” Monaghan added.

Why is Ukraine not a member of NATO anymore?

“The feeling was, and probably still is, that Ukraine has not aggressively combated political corruption, that it was still developing its democracy,” Stanley Sloan, an expert on transatlantic relations at Middlebury University and a former agent, told McClatchy. of international security. “So there were some formal reasons that NATO could use to say that Ukraine was not yet ready to join the Alliance.”

At the Bucharest Summit in 2008, NATO welcomed Ukraine’s application for membership, agreeing that it could eventually join NATO if it met some requirements, according to the NATO website.

“There are many parameters to be able to enter NATO. Ukraine didn’t really meet any of the requirements, although it was on track to do so,” Monaghan said. “And NATO was helping the country to achieve those goals. Before there was a way, but today it seems much less possible.

However, Sloan explained that an unwritten reason why Ukraine has not been allowed to join NATO is because of concerns by some European leaders about how such a step could affect their relations with Russia.

“There are many European allies who opposed inviting Ukraine as they were hoping to have a closer relationship with Moscow,” Sloan said.

“So there was both a formal and a technically precise reason, but also an unspoken reason, for the most part, political as well,” he added.

For his part, Monaghan explained that Russia’s strategy has been to foment conflicts in countries that could join NATO to hinder this process and make it more difficult, exactly as is happening in Ukraine now.

Is there still a chance that Ukraine will join NATO now?

“It is highly unlikely that this will happen. There is too much tension and too much difficulty in the current situation,” Sloan said when asked if Ukraine could join NATO right now.

Sloan stressed that solidarity with Ukraine is very high these days and that depending on how this conflict continues or ends, “it could lead to a change of attitude within NATO about Ukraine’s entry. But there is still a lot to do.”

“I think we might wonder if the Alliance had gotten past those areas of resistance sooner, we might have saved a lot of Ukrainian and Russian lives,” Sloan said. “But that is already an old story.”

Translation of Jorge Posada