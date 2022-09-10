why underappreciated ‘chick’ movies are the balm we need in 2022

The formula has worked for decades. A handsome young straight white man meets a handsome young straight white man in a circumstance memorable enough that they end up hating each other. Their romance seems impossible due to the sentimental/economic/social obstacles that stand in their way, but, with the help or obstruction of a string of humorous best friends, they manage to open their eyes in their huge apartments, overcome the situation and let themselves be. carry by a love forever pure and everlasting. With minimal variations, this skeleton plot has turned the romantic comedy into one of the quintessential genres of the seventh art, filling stalls around the world, reaping statuettes and catapulting dozens of global stars. His predicament, however, disappeared without warning. Before the start of the pandemic, barely 2% of the films released belonged to the genre. In 2022, and thanks to the help of some of its historical totems, the trend is about to reverse.

“I think we didn’t appreciate enough the crop of romantic comedies that we had. You don’t appreciate all the effort and mechanics because they’re funny and sweet, and the viewers are laughing, kissing, and mischievous. It’s a genre that I love to watch and love to work in, but it’s hard to get them right.” That’s how expeditious Julia Roberts was in defending her and vindicating her gender. The one who was one of her actresses par excellence, with classics like beautiful woman, My best friend’s Wedding either Notting Hill, now return to the stories of happy ending. In journey to paradise, the actress exudes chemistry with her friend George Clooney to bring to life a divorced couple who team up to ruin their only daughter’s wedding. It is the first romantic comedy of the interpreter in 27 years and the return of the actress after almost another 20. Why do two consolidated stars decide to bet again on a genre that seemed amortized? “We want to give people the vacation of a lifetime, after the world has been through this tough time,” Roberts said. New York Times. “It’s like when you’re walking down the sidewalk and it’s cold, but suddenly a nice ray of sunlight touches your back and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah. This is exactly what I needed to feel.”

The current turbulent times to which the star alluded make up one of the most cited reasons for his imminent return. “The last thing people want is to see stories of people in isolation or wearing masks. Before it was impossible to make a romantic comedy, now they have returned with full force, “explains Jason Blum, producer of films such as Let me out. “In these uncertain times they are deeply satisfying,” says the editor of Atlantic Sophie Gilbert. “There are very few instances where characters you think are going to end up together don’t, usually you know what’s going to happen. And there is a deep well-being and security in that formula. You can trust her. They’re not going to break your heart at the end and there’s something beautiful about that.”

Roberts and Clooney are not alone in their landing. The iconic Meg Ryan announced this spring her return to the cinema after a seven-year absence with the genre that made her an international star. In What Happens Later, is accompanied by David Duchovny to tell the story of two ex-lovers who are forced to spend the night together at the airport due to a snowfall. In a few months Reese Witherspoon will also return (Your Place or Mine) and Lindsay Lohan (Irish Wish), which has just announced a deal with Netflix to star in up to two comedies. This same year, Jennifer Lopez already cultivated the land with Marry me and Sandra Bullock converted The lost City in one of the biggest surprises of the year at the box office. “I will not do dramas again. I just want to do comedies. I’m going to fight for them and I’m going to enjoy them”, assured the actress of the proposition, denouncing the historical contempt suffered: “Films for girls were underestimated and despised.” The predictions prove him right. Ellis Jacob and Sean Gamble, responsible for the Cineplex and Cinemark exhibition chains respectively, agree in predicting a resurgence in the coming years. In Italy, a recent survey places the genre as the favorite of the spectators, above action films.

While the genre has been widely criticized for perpetuating sexist values ​​and representing social patterns based on regulations and a romanticism close to harassment, the truth is that it has taken advantage of the fallow years to reinvent itself and expand its range of characters, plots and ambitions. The spectrum is more diverse, more authentic, more complex. In recent years, the Harry and Sally of the new ‘romcoms’ have been part of groups such as the Asian (Crazy Rich Asians), the Pakistani (The Great Love Sickness) the latin (the father of the bride), the gay (With love, Simon, Fire Island), the lesbian (Happy Season) or the autistic (Cha Cha Real Smooth). It will hit theaters on October 28. bros, the first romantic comedy starring two gay men produced by one of the major Hollywood studios (Universal). Its manager, Billy Eichner, is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a movie produced by a major studio in film history. Although its escapist sense is intrinsic to the nature of the genre, much of the blame for its revival rests on updating the most stale clichés.

The disappearance of the genre on the big screen can be attributed to the lack of diversity of the proposals presented during the past decade, but also to a change in the system hollywoodian which is still raging today. These enormous production companies began to prioritize the great action and superhero blockbusters or auteur films with award-winning ambitions ahead of medium-budget projects, which have been cornered in recent years in the niche of streaming. Aware of the pull they have when it comes to hooking the subscriber, the platforms adhered to the genre achieving undeniable successes such as My first kiss, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Emily in Paris, Modern Love, Palm Springs, love life or the recent and acclaimed heart stopper. In our country, Netflix took juicy profits from the trend with examples such as through my window, Crazy for her, I love you, asshole, we were songs or the series Valeria.

“Everything that made romantic comedies unappealing to studios is what makes them appealing to moviegoers. streamers. They’re relatively cheap and easy to make, require minimal special effects, and offer compelling lead roles for stars who want to show how funny and charming they are. Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have increased their production of romantic comedies in recent years and I think they are just beginning, “adds Scott Meslow, writer of the book. From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy. Accompanied in a movie theater or in the solitude of the home, it seems that chicx meets chicx will be a constant on our screens.