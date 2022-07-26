Why users (including Kim Kardashian) are criticizing Instagram’s new version

A petition, very widely relayed, asks Instagram to stop copying TikTok, to return to its original use, focused on photos and the sharing of content between friends.

Like a symbol: in a few hours, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, two of Instagram’s biggest stars with 360 and 326 million subscribers respectively, took a stand against the platform belonging to the Facebook group, now called Meta. They both shared a message originally relayed by photographer Tati Bruening, addressed to Instagram executives and criticizing their strategy of removing the photos and content of her friends from the platform.

The publications of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, July 26, 2022 © BFMTV

“Make Instagram Instagram again (stop trying to become TikTok, I just want to see my friends’ cool photos” reads the text, whose initial publication garnered 1.5 million “Likes” in three days. It is associated with a petition, which has so far collected 130,000 signatures.

“Recycled TikTok Videos”

In the text, several criticisms are made concerning the recent developments of Instagram, an application on which young American Internet users spend three times less time than on TikTok. To rectify the situation (and Meta’s share price), Instagram has decided to replicate the main functions of the Chinese platform identically. The company has thus introduced Reels, a vertical video format modeled on that of TikTok, which is now imposed on users in the vast majority of cases.

“We use TikTok for a specific reason, and let’s face it, Reels are recycled TikTok videos, which everyone has already seen”, ironically the petition, referring to the fact that few Instagram users use the Reels function. to create original content.

Above all, the photographer returns to Instagram’s choice to make its platform a video tool and no longer a photo tool (like explained it his boss last May), for example by imposing a full-screen, vertical display, not conducive to the display of most shots.

The petition also returns to the gradual disappearance of content published by his friends, replaced by sponsored videos or suggested by the Instagram algorithm in the vast majority of cases. Here again, Instagram goes against the operation that made its initial popularity, based on sharing photos between relatives.

Like many users, Tati Bruening also regrets the abandonment of the chronological display of content, in favor of all algorithmic. In fact, Instagram allows you to open a window offering such a display sorted by publication date, but which deactivates each time the application is closed.