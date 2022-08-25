why Vin Diesel returned to the franchise with this film?

heroes of the first Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel is absent from the second and third films, before making his return in the fourth installment. Why did the actor reprise his role as Dominic Toretto? We explain to you on the occasion of the broadcast of Fast and Furious 4 this Thursday, August 25 on TFX.

After the success of Fast and Furious in 2001, Vin Diesel did not wish to return for a second film, because of the scenario which he did not like but also because he gave his preference to Chronicles of RiddickFollowing Pitch Black, produced in the same period. He only reprized his role as Dominic Toretto full-time in 2011 for Fast and Furious 4.

Why this reversal? It all starts with a secret apparition at the end of Fast and Furious 3, Tokyo Drift. This film takes place in Japan with Lucas Black in the role of Sean Boswell and is not related to the first two feature films. Like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (although present in the second) is not showing in the film. However, Dominic appears well in a final scene, teasing his return in the sequel to Fast and Furious.

A return that changed everything for Fast and Furious

The actor agreed to return to the franchise for two reasons: that Universal sell him the rights to Riddick and that he become a producer of the saga Fast and Furious. Two requests accepted to the delight of Vin Diesel, but also of the fans.

In 2013 he told Celebuzz: “I’ve always wanted to sell Fast & Furious on the story, and the rest of the story. So you can see, before I produced, the first three films are all fragmented. And when they asked me to do a cameo in Tokyo Drift, they were like, ‘We know you turned down all the scripts we gave you. Then they took me at my word and said, ‘Why don’t you produce the scripts?’. And I said, “Okay. Let’s really produce them with heart and integrity in the continuity of history.”

Dominic’s cameo at the end of Tokyo Drift therefore served as a gateway for the return of the character in Fast and Furious and the success that we know today. More than 20 years after the first film, the franchise is still a huge hit in cinemas and the tenth installment is expected for 2023, before the eleventh and final one hits theaters later.