why warren buffet advises not to have dollars

The war between Russia and Ukraine causes economic uncertainty around the world and forces investors to think about how to avoid losses

The economic uncertainty caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine forced investors to think of different strategies in order not to lose profitability in the midst of the fall in stock markets in the world. Warren Buffett is also concerned about this situation.

In this context, warren buffett, who has already reached 91 years of age and a great fortune, has great experience on the subject. In an unstable scenario like the current one, it is worth remembering the recommendation that the renowned investor gave seven years ago in a similar situation, such as the Russian invasion in Crimea.

What Warren Buffet said when Russia invaded Crimea

At the time, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway had advised that investors spend their dollars at the slightest chance of depreciation of the currency <

“The only thing you can be sure of is that if we get into a major war, the value of money it will come crashing down This is something that has happened in practically every wars I know of,” he had pointed out. Then he had added, “The last thing you want is to hold onto your money during a war.”

When Russia invaded Crimea, Warren Buffet had advised not to keep dollars

“During World War II, the stock market advanced. The market is going to advance over time. American companies will be worth more money and the dollar will be worth less, so money is not going to give you as much,” Buffett explained in that moment. And he continued: “You’re going to be much better off having assets that are productive for the next 50 years than owning bits of paper.”

In a scenario in which experts speak of stagflationBuffett’s old words are a clear reference to take into consideration these days.

Warren Buffet gave as an example his first investment

As Buffett revealed in his 2018 letter to shareholders, he bought his first share when he was just 11 years old in the spring of 1942, when World War II was raging. If he invested $115 in a zero-fee S&P 500 index fund, including all dividends since then, he would have accumulated $607,000 in assets by 2019, the billionaire calculates.

Warren Buffet spoke about the value of money in times of crisis

On the other hand, if you had invested the same amount in gold, the value would only have risen to $4,200. The so-called Oracle of Omaha concluded that stocks are also a much better investment than gold. This example helps to clearly illustrate the horizon of long-term investment for Buffett, who once said: “My favorite holding period is forever.”

In relation to the investments in stocks in 1942, Buffett explained: “All that is needed is the belief that United States it will do well with time and will overcome the current difficulties.”

“It was not necessary to choose the winning actions“, he added. And he concluded: “You didn’t have to decide when to make a profit or anything like that. Basically, you had to make a decision investment in the life”.