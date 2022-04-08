Why Warren Buffett bets on HP amid the Wall Street storm

Buffett’s Berkshire takes a $4.2 billion stake in HP. (Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has surprised with the acquisition of a stake in HP valued at more than $4.2 billion. The market reaction was swift, with shares in the laptop maker rising as much as 10%.

Berkshire bought part of the shares this week in multiple transactions and now has an investment of about 121 million shares in the computer company, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

“Buffett’s investment makes sense for a number of reasons,” says Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Brian Sozzi.

Berkshire Hathaway’s reasons for investing in HP

First, Sozzi believes that HP has taken a good direction with CEO Enrique Lores as his change in strategy continues to bear fruit.

The company far exceeded analysts’ earnings forecasts for its first fiscal quarter (reported at the end of February), driven by strong sales of business computers and printers, which were up 26% and 9%, respectively, from a year earlier.

“While HP has made progress during the pandemic, also in part driven by aggressive cost management that has boosted profits, Lores has begun to put his stamp on the company’s future through acquisitions,” Sozzi argues.

The company announced in March that it would buy workplace collaboration solutions provider Poly for $3.3 billion. A move that comes on the heels of a 2021 acquisition of gaming peripherals maker HyperX for $425 million.

Despite all these efforts, Sozzi believes that HP shares have not been properly valued by investorsso Buffett has smelled an opportunity.

HP shares only trade at a price-earnings multiple of 8.5 times, according to data from Yahoo Finance Plus. That’s well below the S&P 500’s multiple of about 18.2 times. It’s also oddly below the 12 times that rival Xerox shares reach, against a less strong performance than HP during the pandemic.

HP share price evolution since 2013.

Buffett’s search for opportunities in a choppy market

The investment giant has been finding more and more ways to put its money to work, helped in part by volatility that has dragged the S&P 500 Index down nearly 6% so far this year. Buffett’s company also bought shares in Occidental Petroleum in March, creating a stake that is now among Berkshire’s top 10 common stock bets.

Shares of HP rebounded last year and are up 53% in 2021, but had fallen 7.3% from the start of the year through Wednesday’s close. Berkshire, which has historically steered clear of some technology investments, has leaned more into that sector in recent years, amassing a stake in Apple that was valued at more than $161 billion at the end of 2021.

Note prepared with information from Bloomberg.