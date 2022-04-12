Why Warren Buffett is Bitcoin’s “Number One Enemy,” According to One of Silicon Valley’s Most Famous Libertarians

Peter Thielthe libertarian tech investorI challenged some of the America’s most powerful financial figures for his criticism of bitcoinaccusing them of attempt to suppress what has become a powerful political movement.

Thielwho became known as an outspoken opponent and one of the early investors in facebookdescribed the revered investor Warren Buffet as a “sociopath grandpa from Omaha”. also ticked Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan ChaseAlready Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRockto be part of a “financial gerontocracy” who intends to leave cryptocurrencies outside the mainstream market.

His outburst occurred in front of a cheering crowd at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miamiwhere I described the cryptocurrency as part of a “revolutionary youth movement” what is proposed overthrow traditional financethreatening the power and wealth of the ruling class.

Thiel, one of the founders of PayPalhas long argued that cryptocurrencies could supplant the current financial system. PayPal gave up their own ambitions to have a digital currency at the beginning of its existence fit into the existing payment world. Although he now has a worth $130 billion, Thiel I described the online payment company as a disappointment compared to what could have been.

Instead, he claimed that the bitcoinwith a $830 billion worthhas the potential to rival all the gold in the worldwith a value of us$ 13,000 million. With the increase in inflation and the decline in confidence in fat currenciesalso stated that the value of bitcoin could equal that of all public shareswhich is currently equivalent to $115 billionlike gold had equaled stocks in the late 1970s.

In an arson attack, he claimed that the financial leaders had deliberately tried to suppress bitcoin to protect his own power. “It’s a movement, and it’s a political question if this movement is going to be successful, or if the enemies of the movement are going to get us stopped,” he said. buffetthe added, is the “enemy number one“.

Thiel became the most famous right-wing figure in the technological world in 2016, when I support the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump and speak in the republican convention of that year

also lambasted the fashion of environmental, social and governance investment (IS G for its acronym in English), describing it as a fundamental part of the system that the financial establishment used to crush anything that threatens its power.

The IS G has become a “hate factory to name enemies”he stated, and compared the attention paid to social and governance issues to the way the chinese communist party. He also called the environmental investment “bogus.”

In a sideways attack on companies that respond to political pressure from politicians or employees, he added: “Progressive companies are almost controlled by the government in a way that the bitcoin never will be.”