Why was Amber Heard compared to Zendaya and Gal Gadot during the trial?

Amber Heard was compared to other movie stars, including Zendaya and Gal Gadot, during court proceedings on Monday as an entertainment industry consultant testified about her career path.

The multimillion-dollar libel trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp resumed Monday in what is the final week in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom.

Ana De Armas, Jason Momoa and Chris Pine were also mentioned in the list of celebrity names by expert witness and entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold.

Arnold testified that Heard’s career success would be on par with those big names were it not for Depp’s alleged “smear campaign” against her.

“When you look at the time period that Waldman’s statements were released, and you look at what was going on with Ms. Heard’s career before the statement and what happened after the statement, it’s very clear to make that correlation.” , Arnold. saying. He was quoting Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who accused Heard of orchestrating an “abuse hoax” in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2020.

“It would have been very reasonable to believe that her career would have been on an upward trajectory from those other actors were it not for the cheating allegations,” Arnold continued, adding that Heard’s “world has been silent in terms of opportunities.”

She estimated that Heard suffered $50 million in damages due to Waldman’s indictment.

Arnold referenced Heard aquaman casting as an example of his rise to stardom. He called Heard’s Aquaman role in 2018 a “star-born moment.”

Heard had previously testified that she had to “fight very hard” to keep her role in the franchise due to the negative press surrounding her and her involvement in the previous libel trial with Depp.

However, Depp’s team rejected Arnold’s assessments on cross-examination, saying that all of the aforementioned actors had high-profile careers in 2020 when Heard began receiving negative press later that year.

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard is scheduled to end this week.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million for lost income after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post claiming she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Heard has countersued for $100 million in nuisance.

The trial has dominated social media discussions for the past month and hundreds of clips of the proceedings have gone viral as millions of people tune in every day to watch the live stream from the Circuit Court in the county. of Fairfax, Va.

Judge Penney Azcarate has stated that this will be the last week of testimony, with closing arguments expected to take place on Friday, May 27, and there is currently no imposed deadline for a verdict.

The jury will be sent to deliberate after hearing closing arguments.