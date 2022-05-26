Why was Ana de Armas named in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Anne of Arms is making headlines around the world again, but this time it’s not because of the successes of the actress in Hollywood or those who are yet to come.

while talking about his next movie The Gray Manhis name has come to light in the controversial and media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

the protagonist of The Night Clerkhad nothing to do with this matter until one of the witnesses for Amber, the former producer kathryn arnoldsaid in one of the sessions of the prolonged trial that the protagonist of Aquaman could have achieved a success similar to that of the Cuban.

In his words, Arnold pointed out that currently Amber Heard I would be “enjoying a very sweet moment professionally, similar to the one the new Bond girl is going through, if it weren’t for Depp’s ‘smear campaign,'” he said. Hello!.

The witness said during the interrogation that in an interview with Daily Mail in 2020, Depp’s lawyer, adam waldmanaccused Amber of lying about the mistreatment of her ex-husband, statements that in her opinion had a negative impact on the future of the actress and that she did not have great opportunities like those of De Armas.

Johnny Depp’s legal team assured, however, according to Markthat Amber Heard’s career at the time of their separation was not comparable to that of Ana de Armas or that of other actresses such as Zendaya or Gal Gadot, also mentioned during the trial.

The lawyers of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean They even pointed out that “the ex-partner got some roles, such as the one in the first film of Aquamanthanks to Depp’s contacts.”

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and the coming and going of accusations and violent stories between the two has become extremely viral after being broadcast on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

The actors began the legal dispute in 2016 after Amber will file for divorce with accusations of violence. Later the waters seemed to calm down until in 2018 the actress wrote a text for Washington Post in which he declared himself a victim of abuse.

Although Depp’s name never appeared in the article, the allusion to him could not be clearer so the actor sued her for defamationdemanding financial compensation for a value of 50 million dollars and holding her responsible for her dismissal from Disney.

Amber’s counterclaim was immediate, with a claim to the actor of 100 million dollars.

This May 27 is scheduled to be the last day of this trial, which began on April 11, which has become one of the most mediatic legal processes.