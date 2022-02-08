Why was Ben Affleck nominated for the Raids for The Last Duel? The press is in revolt

The annual nominations for the Razzie Awards came as always amidst absolute certainties and sensational surprises, the loudest of which was the Worst Actor nomination for Ben Affleckspecifically for the role of Count Pierre d’Alençon in The Last Duel by Ridley Scott.

Ben Affleck had a golden 2021: in addition to reuniting with Jennifer Lopez, the actor is also in the running for a nomination for best supporting actor for George Clooeny’s The Tender Bar, but especially since the film’s debut at the Venice Film Festival he received some of the best reviews of his career for The Last Duel, which he wrote and starred in alongside lifelong friend Matt Damon. In Scott Affleck’s film he plays the role of the peerless Count Pierre d’Alençon, whose unrepentant hedonism helps develop the character of Adam Driver and to increase his acrimony towards those of Damon and Jodie Comer.

However, no one seems to have told the voters of Razzie, who this time for the nomination of Ben Affleck attracted a lot of criticism not only from fans, but also from the specialized press, with someone who even argued that voters may not even have watched the film by Ridley Scott.

Anyway that of the Razzies is certainly not an exact science (in their first edition ever, in 1980, after all they nominated Stanely Kubrick as the worst director for Shining!), and who knows what Ben Affleck can’t take a rematch today: the 2022 Oscar nominations will be announced in a few hours, stay tuned for the official list.