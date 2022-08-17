Why was Colombia not in the OAS session against Nicaragua? – Government – Politics

The concern of various voices that question the absence of the National Government in the last session of the Organization of American States (OAS), in which the closure of an NGO and the restrictions on religious institutions by the government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, contrasts with the silence of the Colombian Foreign Ministry to explain what happened.



(In context: Absence of Colombia in the OAS session on Nicaragua sparks controversy)

In the press chat, for example, of the Foreign Ministry, journalists have been asking questions for several days and the answer continues to be that For now there will be no official statement.

The silence goes against the voices that continue to add up, most of them in a critical tone, about why this happened.

“Colombia’s position regarding the situation in Nicaragua, by refraining from condemning the aberrant and systematic violation of human rights by the Ortega government, is a great shame. Not like that,” said former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo.

(Podcast: Ortega and Nicaragua: what is the position of the Petro government going to be?)

Daniel Ortega is the president of Nicaragua and one of the main allies of Nicólas Maduro.

“They start badly, as expected, this government and this Foreign Ministry. Colombia was absent from the OAS session where the condemnation of Nicaragua was voted for the persecution of NGOs and the Catholic Church,” said Rafael Nieto Loaiza, presidential candidate for the Democratic Center party, CD, in 2018.

“Ideological affinities weighed more than the defense of the Democratic Charter,” argued, for his part, the representative to the Chamber for Bogotá, also from the CD, Andrés Forero.

The designated ambassador of Colombia to the OAS by President Gustavo Petro, Luis Ernesto Vargas, responded in a trill: “They blame us as officials even though we are not yet.”

In effect, Alejandro Ordoñez, ambassador of the outgoing president, Iván Duque, resigned from his post due to the change of administration.

(You can read: Colombia’s reactions to silence against Nicaragua continue)

This could be considered an explanation for the absence that, however, has been rejected by experts in the field of international relations:

“If there was no accredited ambassador, does that mean that Colombia is not represented in the OAS? Aren’t there more officials in the mission? Wasn’t a joint made to prevent these important absences from occurring?” asked the internationalist and teacher Sandra Borda.

In this situation, The discussion has moved especially to cyberspace because the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, has not wanted to speak out.

(In other news: How likely is it that the vote to elect the comptroller will be public?)

Thus, for example, several users questioned this event. “It is a good time for Álvaro Leyva, Laura Gil and Luis Ernesto Vargas to tell us why Colombia was absent from the OAS vote on the violation of Human Rights in Nicaragua and, in passing, explain what the position of the State will be in that matter”, wrote the user Jair Prieto.

Given this, the designated ambassador Luis Ernesto Vargas responded: “Someone began to blame us as officials without us yet being so. We have not been named, much less have we presented documents for possession, but they are already charging us with omissions, ”he replied.

The situation coincides with the appointment of the new Colombian ambassador in Nicaragua: the former representative to the Chamber for Antioquia, León Fredy Muñoz.

With this designationColombia, in practice, resumes relations with Nicaragua that were broken by the decision of President Duque, who considered that Ortega “is a dictator.”

“With the winds of change, the doors are opening for our country to return to brotherhood in Latin America. I thank President Gustavo Petro for this designation and trust. The reestablishment of relations with Nicaragua will be a reality,” said the new Colombian ambassador who arrived in Managua.

This is the only public statement by an official from the Petro administration about what appears to be the new state of affairs between Bogotá and Managua. Otherwise, silence reigns.

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, during a debate in the Organization’s Assembly, in Washington (USA) Photo: EFE / Juan Manuel Herrera

This situation occurs in the midst of two decisive events. One, the demands of Nicaragua in the International Court of The Hague against Colombia.



In this case, there are two lawsuits. The first, initiated on September 16, 2013, corresponds to the delimitation of the Extended Continental Shelf between Nicaragua and Colombia beyond 200 nautical miles, which could further extend the territory already won in the dispute with Colombia. This case, however, is still pending.

The second, established on November 26, 2013, and on which the Court recently ruled, corresponds to the alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea. Nicaragua accused Colombia of not respecting and failing to comply with the ruling issued in 2012, which decided that approximately 75,000 km² of maritime space would become part of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Nicaragua.

(In context: The keys to the Hague Court ruling on Colombia and Nicaragua)

And two, the evident violations of human rights in Nicaragua by Daniel Ortega.

“In Nicaragua, government opponents, human rights defenders, journalists, social leaders and former political detainees suffer systematic violations of their fundamental guarantees, said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights,” says on the UN page.

In Nicaragua, government opponents, human rights defenders, journalists, social leaders and former political detainees suffer systematic violations

“In an oral update on the situation in the Central American country to the Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet gave an account of police deployments, arbitrary arrests and attacks by pro-government elements on peaceful meetings of government critics,” adds the UN.

“He detailed having received 43 complaints of home searches without a court order, arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as harassment and intimidation by police or pro-government elements against individuals considered opponents,” he said.

“Bachelet highlighted the persistent impunity in the face of these abuses. “There are still no known investigations or criminal proceedings to identify, prosecute and punish those responsible for serious human rights violations that have occurred in the last two years, also due to the Amnesty Law ”, he detailed.

(You can continue reading: Possession of ministers of the Petro Government was postponed)

“This persistent impunity erodes trust in the authorities, and together with the lack of legal and institutional reforms, increases the risk of new human rights violations,” the UN concluded.

POLITICS