Why was Daniel Radcliffe embarrassed to do Harry Potter?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.24.2022 11:38:09





Although ‘Harry Potter’ took him to the top of success, the famous actor Daniel Radcliffe revealed that at the time I didn’t think it was the best play the character with which he gained worldwide fame after giving him life since 2001.

During the presentation of the film ‘The lost City’the British interpreter was questioned about what was the draft in which he worked that he would have made you feel ashamedto which he replied:

“I honestly think when i was in ‘Harry Potter’ and I dressed as a student, it wasn’t the coolest thing in the world at that moment. To be honest, it wasn’t until a while later that you look back and say, ‘That was unbelievably cool,'” the 32-year-old actor shared in an interview with TooFab.

The problems of other actors

It should be remembered that other actors who participated in the famous movie saga have also shared some of the ‘problems’ they faced after concluding their participation in the successful story.

At the time Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) assured that he wanted to get away from acting and work as an ice cream man; while Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) confessed that she was in therapy due to the anxiety generated by playing her character in Harry Potter.

​