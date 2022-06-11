Entertainment

Why was Dr. Cristina Yang removed from Grey’s Anatomy?

Even though it has been many years since Sandra Oh left the series leaving her role as Cristina Yang behind, there are some Grey’s Anatomy fans who are still wondering why the actress decided to leave the ABC drama in the first place and it seems that she is very clear.

Grey’s Anatomy has seen many cast members come and go throughout its 18 seasons, but few of those departures have felt as impactful as that of Dr. Cristina Yang, played to perfection by Sandra Oh. The actress was one of the original Grey’s Anatomy cast members, but her departure caused quite a stir. Amid rumors of a possible fight with Ellen Pompeo, the actress again defended her decision.

He appeared in the 2005 pilot and almost every subsequent episode before his departure. Throughout her time on the series, she received well-deserved acclaim and recognition for her portrayal of Yang, and her character’s link to Meredith Grey’s. Ellen Pompeo emerged as one of the series’ central relationships.

sandra oh was one of the few original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy that he was still starring on the series when he left at the end of season 10. It wasn’t an easy decision for Oh to leave the show, either. In one of the many interviews that she gave after her departure, the actress explained her reason for leaving her and she was really blunt in her reasons.

“Creatively I feel like I gave it my all and I was ready to let her go.”

