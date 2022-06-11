Even though it has been many years since Sandra Oh left the series leaving her role as Cristina Yang behind, there are some Grey’s Anatomy fans who are still wondering why the actress decided to leave the ABC drama in the first place and it seems that she is very clear.

Grey’s Anatomy has seen many cast members come and go throughout its 18 seasons, but few of those departures have felt as impactful as that of Dr. Cristina Yang, played to perfection by Sandra Oh. The actress was one of the original Grey’s Anatomy cast members, but her departure caused quite a stir. Amid rumors of a possible fight with Ellen Pompeo, the actress again defended her decision.

He appeared in the 2005 pilot and almost every subsequent episode before his departure. Throughout her time on the series, she received well-deserved acclaim and recognition for her portrayal of Yang, and her character’s link to Meredith Grey’s. Ellen Pompeo emerged as one of the series’ central relationships.

sandra oh was one of the few original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy that he was still starring on the series when he left at the end of season 10. It wasn’t an easy decision for Oh to leave the show, either. In one of the many interviews that she gave after her departure, the actress explained her reason for leaving her and she was really blunt in her reasons.

“Creatively I feel like I gave it my all and I was ready to let her go.”

Why was Dr. Cristina Yang removed from Grey's Anatomy?

The actress went on to explain that she felt the time was right for both her and the character to leave the series, noting that “it’s a very interesting thing to play a character for so long and feel like it’s a great ending to the story.” ”. Although many fans disagree, the search for new horizons was predictable.

While Sandra Oh’s absence from Grey’s Anatomy continues to be felt, the actress has maintained an exciting and successful career in the years since her departure from the medical drama. She won awards and received critical acclaim for her lead performance in the acclaimed television spy thriller Killing Eve, and recently voiced a character in Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” She’s also among the main voice cast on Amazon’s new hit superhero animated series Invincible and a few new projects she’s on track with. Netflix.

Although his success after Grey’s Anatomy While it probably won’t ease the lingering pain of her departure for longtime fans, it’s good to know she still has plenty left in the creative tank for the rest of her acting and directing career.

