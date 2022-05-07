Why was Jessica Biel’s ‘Candy’ filmed in Georgia even though it happened in Texas?

The true crime drama on Hulu, with Jessica Biel, Candy, filmed its entire production in Georgia, although the setting is Wylie, Texas. Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife living in Texas with her husband, Pat Montgomery (played by Timothy Simons). After having an affair with Alan Gore (Pablo Schreiber), she is accused by the town and the police of killing Alan’s wife, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey). She find out why the creators and producers chose to film Candy in Georgia, although it happened in Texas.

Where is ‘Candy’ filmed on Hulu?

In an exclusive interview with executive producer Michael Upendahl, Showbiz Moyens I/O discovered that Candy filmed entirely in Georgia.

“We shot it in Georgia,” the EP began. “We were based in Atlanta and we were able to shoot it in Georgia. I was surprised how well things could match up. We really found our version of Texas in Georgia.”

“I’m very proud of how it looks,” he continued. “I don’t feel like it was compromised by the fact that we weren’t in Texas. We found these amazing houses. The Gore house actually meshes quite well with the actual Gore house; the outside. And then our wonderful production designer, Jamie, built the interior, and she’s just amazing. She was very happy with the way everything looked.”

Why Producers Filmed ‘Candy’ In Georgia Instead Of Texas

The co-creator of CandyNick Antosca, gave an insight into why the producers filmed Candy in Georgia.

“So, I’ve filmed in Georgia before,” he began. “The real answer is that it can be anywhere. The crews are great and there is a tax credit. So it checked all the boxes.”

Antosca and Candy creator and writer Robin Veith previously worked together on another Hulu true crime series, The actthey also filmed in Georgia.

Jessica Biel on the set of ‘Candy’ in Decatur, Georgia

On February 16, 2022, reporters took photos of Jessica Biel filming Candy in Decatur, Georgia. The Daily Mail reported that Biel wore a blue dress and square-rimmed glasses for the outdoor scene. She was seen entering a courthouse after getting out of an old Chrysler.

The historic DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia became the exterior location of the courthouse depicted in Candy.

The meaning of that creepy owl crown on Betty Gore’s door

While looking at the Candy trailer, there’s clearly something important about that wreath of owls on Betty Gore’s door. EP Uppendahl felt the production designer captured Gore’s home accurately, so where did the inspiration for the owl crown come from?

“There were some elements of owls in Betty’s house,” said the Candy EP started. “And we decided to lean into that.”

Uppendahl explained that someone gave his mother a cow item, so others assumed he liked cows. They chose her cow theme when they needed to buy a present from her, even though she didn’t like cows. After seeing the owls at Betty Gore’s house, the writers pursued the theme when they filmed Candy.

“We thought the topic of owls was interesting because they are famous for looking. And, it was a bit of a nod to twin peaks, where owls are not what they seem, and that’s a big theme throughout. It’s a mysterious and scary element, and it was a little nod to David Lynch because we celebrated it.”

Although the creators and producers of Candy filmed in Georgia instead of Texas, it can be hard for viewers to guess the change in location.

Candy premieres on Hulu on Monday, May 9, with the first episode only releasing at 9pm PT/Midnight ET. The remaining four episodes drop every day after the premiere, with the finale dropping on Friday, May 13.

