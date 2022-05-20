Why was Johnny Depp called “The Monster” in Heard’s inner circle?

A friend of Amber Heard tells how they nicknamed Johnny Depp 1:06

(CNN Spanish) — Jurors in the defamation case between actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp heard testimony from one of the actress’s friends, Raquel Pennington, who testified that the ex-partner’s entire inner circle was referring to Johnny Depp as “the monster”.

“We called him ‘the monster,'” Pennington said on the 18th day of the trial. When asked who she was referring to as “us,” Heard’s friend replied, “All of us, me, Johnny, Amber and everyone in that inner circle who was aware of private things that could happen.”

That same day, Whitney Heard Henriquez, Heard’s younger sister, testified that she saw actor Johnny Depp grab Heard by the hair and punch her in the face repeatedly when they were married.

These latest testimonies came after Heard testified for several days that Depp’s drug and alcohol use made him a violent “monster” towards her. Lawyer Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s legal representatives, pointedly questioned Heard about his own drug use, including the fact that he scheduled “drug” time at the couple’s 2015 wedding.

“Who was the real monster in this relationship, Miss Heard?” Vasquez asked.

“He’s half Johnny. He’s not all Johnny,” Heard replied. “The other half of him is wonderful and beautiful and the man I loved.”

Heard has described her relationship with Depp as both violent and romantic, stating that his alleged violence towards her correlated with his drug and alcohol use.

“He was always the man who took drugs and hit me. Yeah, that’s always been the monster,” Heard said.

Amber Heard’s sister recounts the assault she saw from Johnny Depp 4:03

Depp has previously testified that he never “hit a woman” in his life.

Depp accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed for Washington Post. In the article, which was published about two years after they divorced, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named in the article, he claims that it cost him lucrative acting roles.

Depp spent four days on the stand last month giving his own testimony, which included cross-examination.

Depp’s team concluded their case on May 3.

CNN’s Sonia Moghe contributed to this report.