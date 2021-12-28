why was she cut from the movie?

A few days ago we talked about the never made story of The Amazing Spiderman 3, which roughly would have adapted the famous Clone Saga, but today we ask you: do you know that in the films with Andrew Garfield the actress Shailene Woodley played Mary Jane Watson?

The famous character from the Spider-Man universe would have done its debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro: Mary Jane was supposed to appear in a series of scenes that would intersperse the main narrative, with the obvious intention of preparing the character for the next film, in which she would have a more important role. From the reconstructions, Mary Jane would have met Spider-Man in the workplace (as in No Way Home, MJ in The Amazing 2 would have worked in a diner), and later would have met both Peter and Gwen Stacy: at the bottom of the article you can find a photo of Emma Stone and Shailene Woodley filming a scene.

Unfortunately, however, these sequences were completely cut from the final cut of the film (ironically, the film would have been largely rejected due to its many plots chaotically mixed together). The reason? Very simple: in one of the scenes MJ would interact with Peter in a not necessarily romantic but unequivocally sweet way, in a sequence designed specifically to suggest a future love story. Sony rightly decided to cut the part, because it would have risked to belittle the tragic ending reserved for Gwen and its emotional importance to Peter.

Not surprisingly, in Spider-Man: No Way Home Andrew Garfield’s Peter defines Gwen as ‘his MJ’, proving that the cut part of Shailene Woodley cannot be considered canonical. Did you know this background on The Amazing Spider-Man 2? Tell us what you think in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone may return as Spider Gwen, according to a new rumor.