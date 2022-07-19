Why was the extradition of Caro Quintero suspended?

Pilot asks passengers to look out the plane’s windows to see something unique. Fauci announces that he plans to retire at the end of Biden’s term. The 10 most expensive cities to live in the United States. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. Judge suspends extradition of Rafael Caro Quintero to the US

A judge of the Seventh Court of Jalisco accepted the suspension of the extradition to the United States of Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most wanted men by the FBI and who was arrested on July 15 in Mexico. The judge said there would have to be an extradition procedure.

2. Trumpism goes to trial

Trumpism is on trial this week. Steve Bannon, one of the founding fathers of Donald Trump’s devastating anti-elite movement, will go to court on charges of contempt of Congress after he refused to go to the House committee. investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

What does Trump say about January 6 in new documentary? 3:23

3. The 10 most expensive cities to live in the United States

The increase in prices in the United States does not let up and you may be wondering how convenient the city in which you live is. To help you answer that concern, we give you here a first input: the list of the most expensive cities in the country.

In the US they prepare for the increase in interest rates 2:32

4. New video of Uvalde shooting shows children struggling to escape

A dramatic new video from the first officers who responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, rreveals in detail the action ––and inaction–– of the police response to the unfolding massacre.

Body camera video with the moment of the shooting in Uvalde 2:34

5. Ricky Martin denies the accusations of abuse that his nephew presented

Singer Ricky Martin’s attorney refuted allegations of abuse by the singer’s adult nephew, calling them “false” and “disgusting”.

at coffee time

What to do if you get covid-19 right now?

Now that so many people are getting Covid-19 again, you may be wondering what measures you should take to avoid contracting it or, if you test positive, What protocol should you follow?

Know how contagious the BA.5 subvariant of ómicron is 2:22

How to stay cool without air conditioning

Whether you’re out of power, facing extreme heat, or trying to save money, there are ways to get comfortable without artificial cooling.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: a timeline of their relationship from 2001 to their wedding

Lopez and Affleck officially tied the knot this Saturday during an “intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.” Take a look at the couple’s love story here.

This is how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked at their wedding in Las Vegas 1:59

MLB All Star Game: teams, players, schedule and how to watch live

In the 2022 edition, the National League will try to get closer to the 46 victories that the rivals of the American add. Who will they do it with? Here we present the list of players and all the details of the star game.

Cabrera: I am grateful for the All-Star Game 1:18

This creepy plane was abandoned at the bottom of the Red Sea

The respected vintage Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar aircraft, with its three wing- and tail-fin-mounted engines, would be a sight to behold in the air or on the ground, as well as deep below the surface. of the Red Sea, among the fish and coral.

The number of the day

40 million

More than 40 million people are under heat advisories in the Great Plains and central California on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to rise 5.5C to 8C above normal.

Global heat wave breaks records 1:27

quote of the day

“By the time we get to the end of Biden’s first term, it’s very likely (I’ll retire)”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he plans withdraw at the end of Biden’s term.

And to finish…

Pilot asks passengers to look out the plane’s windows to see something unique

Passenger Vynnie Mila got a sight like never before on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami: She was able to watch a rocket launch into space from the plane’s window last Sunday. The pilot spoke through the loudspeaker and asked the passengers to observe lor what happened to the left side of the aircraft. These are the images.