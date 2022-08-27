Why was the informal market exchange rate used as a reference? (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

Operations in the official exchange market in Cuba were recently modified and re-established, which has raised many questions related, above all, to the similarity with the exchange rate in the informal market.

On the subject, the Central Bank of Cuba published on its website a joint article with the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which answers some questions on the subject.

What is the equilibrium exchange rate? How can the State influence its determination?

–In economics, the equilibrium exchange rate arises through a market process in which the supply and demand for foreign currency are equalized, in which agents (households, companies and governments) can access freely and in a timely manner to foreign currency, in exchange for national currency and vice versa.

“The State can influence the establishment of an equilibrium exchange rate by influencing the sources of supply and demand for foreign currency, through exchange, fiscal, monetary and other policies, but its ability to set an exchange rate is limited. due to prevailing economic conditions.

“Setting an exchange rate well below equilibrium conditions for a long time causes various distortions. It leads to a situation in which those who obtain foreign currency are not encouraged to exchange it for national currency and the applicants feel motivated to acquire a greater amount of foreign currency, which would imply not being able to satisfy part of this demand.

“The foregoing translates into the ineffectiveness of the official foreign exchange market and fosters the emergence of an informal foreign exchange market, to which certain agents go to carry out operations at an exchange rate close to the balance of that specific segment, but higher than the exchange rate. official”.

–Why use the informal market exchange rate as a reference?

–For the reestablishment of the operations of the official foreign exchange market in Cuba, it has been necessary to take into account the pre-existing conditions of the foreign exchange market, in which an important group of foreign exchange operations already takes place informally at an exchange rate much higher than the 1×24. This informal exchange rate is a reflection of the unbalanced conditions of the rest of the economy’s markets, determined by the excess of money in circulation, the lack of supply of products in Cuban pesos and the decrease in income in foreign currency, among others. distortions.

“Although the informal exchange rate is also impacted by speculative processes and the costs associated with informality, which does not make it possible to ensure that this is strictly an equilibrium exchange rate under normal operating conditions, it is the closest reference to the conditions under which the agents that attend the informal market feel motivated to carry out exchanges of foreign currency (currency) for national currency and vice versa.

“That is why the updating of the official market exchange rate for the population and non-state economic actors takes as a reference, initially, the informal exchange rate, to ensure that from the beginning they occur in the most fluid way. foreign currency purchase and sale operations through the financial system.

“Establishing from the beginning an exchange rate substantially lower than the one prevailing in the informal market would not have generated sufficient incentives for holders of foreign currency to go to the official exchange market to sell their currencies, and thus the conditions would be maintained for them to attend the informal market, which offers a much more attractive purchase price.

“In the same way, the establishment of an exchange rate lower than the balance at the beginning of the sale of foreign currency in the official foreign exchange market would have generated incentives for an excess demand for foreign currency, since the applicants would perceive a relative reduction in the cost of accessing these .

“Maintaining an artificially low exchange rate in the market of the population and non-state economic actors would mean constantly injecting foreign currency from other sectors of the economy, which in the medium term would make said exchange rate unsustainable and would force the adoption of a new devaluation, which allows the official rate to approach the market balance to continue making foreign exchange operations viable.

“The confluence of these two processes – disincentives for the sale of foreign currency to the financial system and an increase in the demand for foreign currency – would have made the official foreign exchange market inoperative, making the measure fail from the start.”